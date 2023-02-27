LGHL Uncut Podcast: Thornton reaffirms Ohio State is where he wants to be following Illinois win

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

After Ohio State’s 72-60 victory over Illinois on Sunday (open the fridges!), we spoke with Chris Holtmann, Brad Underwood, Justice Sueing, and Bruce Thornton about the win, which snapped a nine-game losing streak.

Thornton reaffirmed that this is where he wants to be — which should settle down any talk or cynical rumblings of Ohio State’s freshman point guard transferring. He also said that when you “stack good days” wins are eventually going to come, even if they have not been lately.

Underwood was as surly as you’d expect after losing to the 13th-place team in the Big Ten. He said that the loss had nothing to do with Ohio State’s defense and everything with his team’s shot selection. Underwood also said that he’s getting close to just telling some of his guys to stop shooting three-pointers, at all costs.

Holtmann gave a lot of credit to Sueing, Thornton, and Gene Brown during his time. He said players win games, not coaches, and those three especially carried the team. He also mentioned that he wants Thornton to slim down a few pounds this offseason, but that having a big body at guard is helpful.

