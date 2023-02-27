Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 27, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Confidence to concern: Ranking Ohio State’s position groups from most confidence to least ahead of spring practice
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio Sate has ninth-hardest 2023 schedule, per Phil Steele
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Whether Kyle McCord or Devin Brown Earns Ohio State’s Starting Quarterback Spot, Avoiding Turnovers Is Job One
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors
Your invited to my 1 on 1 in studio TONIGHT with @ProFootballHOF Marvin Harrison Sr. A peak into the— Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) February 24, 2023
greatness of the country's best receiver, his son, @MarvHarrisonJr @TheFeverABC6 @OhioStateFB #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/o7cICsHDcu
Why spring is so critical for Justin Frye, Buckeyes offensive line (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State’s C.J. Hicks learned patience and a team-first mentality as a freshman with the Buckeyes
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Three Questions about the 2023 Ohio State running backs
Chip Minnich, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State rides hot first half to big win over the Illini, 72-60
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State snaps losing streak with home win against Illinois
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Chris Holtmann ‘absolutely’ committed to Ohio State for future
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Buckeyes show toughness down stretch to re-enter winner circle
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
It’s really good to hear the guys singing this again:
, ’ ‼️ pic.twitter.com/qfaNCbHjc6— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) February 26, 2023
Women’s Basketball: Ohio State Earns No. 4 Seed in Big Ten Tournament
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State women’s odds to win the NCAA Tournament; potential Big Ten tournament opponents
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State women’s last-second loss to Maryland ‘should hurt,’ McGuff says
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Ice Hockey: Ohio State Advances to WCHA Final Faceoff With 2-1 Win Over Bemidji State
Ohio State Athletics
WCHA quarterfinals ☑️— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 26, 2023
Final Faceoff #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/7Qwy09O3N3
Ohio State Hockey Tabbed a 3-Seed in Conference Tournament, Set to Host Penn State
11W Staff, Eleven Warriors
How difficult is it to overcome an ACL tear? A sit down with Ohio State softball’s Kennedy Kay
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s Ruslan Gaziev Wins B1G Title, Sets Program Record, Meet Record and Pool record in 100 Free
11W Staff, Eleven Warriors
