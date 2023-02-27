Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 27, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Confidence to concern: Ranking Ohio State’s position groups from most confidence to least ahead of spring practice

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio Sate has ninth-hardest 2023 schedule, per Phil Steele

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Whether Kyle McCord or Devin Brown Earns Ohio State’s Starting Quarterback Spot, Avoiding Turnovers Is Job One

Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

Your invited to my 1 on 1 in studio TONIGHT with @ProFootballHOF Marvin Harrison Sr. A peak into the

greatness of the country's best receiver, his son, @MarvHarrisonJr @TheFeverABC6 @OhioStateFB #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/o7cICsHDcu — Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) February 24, 2023

Why spring is so critical for Justin Frye, Buckeyes offensive line (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s C.J. Hicks learned patience and a team-first mentality as a freshman with the Buckeyes

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Three Questions about the 2023 Ohio State running backs

Chip Minnich, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State rides hot first half to big win over the Illini, 72-60

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State snaps losing streak with home win against Illinois

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Chris Holtmann ‘absolutely’ committed to Ohio State for future

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes show toughness down stretch to re-enter winner circle

Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

It’s really good to hear the guys singing this again:

Women’s Basketball: Ohio State Earns No. 4 Seed in Big Ten Tournament

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State women’s odds to win the NCAA Tournament; potential Big Ten tournament opponents

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State women’s last-second loss to Maryland ‘should hurt,’ McGuff says

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Ice Hockey: Ohio State Advances to WCHA Final Faceoff With 2-1 Win Over Bemidji State

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State Hockey Tabbed a 3-Seed in Conference Tournament, Set to Host Penn State

11W Staff, Eleven Warriors

How difficult is it to overcome an ACL tear? A sit down with Ohio State softball’s Kennedy Kay

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Ruslan Gaziev Wins B1G Title, Sets Program Record, Meet Record and Pool record in 100 Free

11W Staff, Eleven Warriors

And now for something completely different...

