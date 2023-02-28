You’re Nuts: What is a change we’d make to the NFL Scouting Combine?

Right now the sports world is pretty depressing in and around Columbus. The Buckeye men’s basketball team had lost nine straight games before Sunday’s win over Illinois. The Ohio State women’s team is headed to the NCAA Tournament, but they have come back down to earth after an amazing start to their season.

On the ice, the Columbus Blue Jackets are doing their best to play competitive hockey, but also not ruin their shot at winning the right to draft Connor Bedard with the first overall pick in the NHL Draft. Even the Columbus Crew started their season off on Saturday with a 4-1 loss at Philadelphia.

So what exactly is there to get excited about? If you really can’t get enough football, you could watch the XFL, which is a couple weeks into their season. Or you could get really wild and tune into the 2023 NFL Draft Combine, which started yesterday in Indianapolis. Here you can see who the Cincinnati Bengals might add in next month’s draft to try and help make another run at the Super Bowl.

We didn’t forget about you, Cleveland fans. If you tune into the combine you can see a bunch of players that will be gone by the time the Browns pick since they decide to trade all those picks for Deshaun Watson.

Even though the combine is critical for teams to gather information to shape their draft board, it isn’t a fun watch. It’s right up there with spring games when it comes to how bad they are to watch. It doesn’t mean that changes can’t be made to make the combine fun, though. We have a couple ideas on how to make the combine “must see TV’, and we’d love to hear any ideas that you have in mind.

Today’s question: What is a change we’d make to the NFL Scouting Combine?

We’d love to hear your choices. Either respond to us on Twitter at @Landgrant33 or leave your choice in the comments.

Brett’s answer: Allow us to bet on the NFL Scouting Combine

Those who know me know that I’ll bet on pretty much anything if you put a line on it. For example, on Sunday I bet on English Premier League soccer, Bundesliga, the PGA Tour, NBA, NHL, and college basketball. I know there are a few sports I didn’t bet on that were played that day, but I’m not a machine.

I think it would be fun if we could bet on the NFL Combine. I mean I’m sure you could get a bookie to set lines for some events. Then again, the same bookie might come looking to crack some kneecaps if you didn’t pay up on any debts. I’m talking about a real sportsbook to set lines on things like the 40-yard-dash, 3-cone drill, bench reps, and other events.

Just imagine how hyped you’d be to see Jaxson Smith-Njigba to run say a 4.4 40-yard dash and you bet it at 4.5 and under. Not only would it help his draft stock, but it would also put a little extra coin in your pocket. Whatever Dawand Jones’ true wingspan line is set at, I’ll take the over. I would find it hilarious to be so tuned in to the usually pointless measurements they do at the combine.

Obviously since I’m talking about gambling, I have to say to always bet within your means. I know that I have made some light of gambling here, but for those who have a gambling problem, there are many outlets to help manage the addiction.

Meredith’s answer: Combine participation from average Joes

One of the best parts of the NFL Scouting Combine is seeing amazing feats of athleticism performed, no less, by the top athletes in the world vying for their positions in the NFL Draft. It’s like the Olympics, only more corporate and formulaic (ergo, not as exciting as the Olympics at all).

That being said, I think it would be cool if fans could participate alongside the pro prospects. How neat would it be to see an average Joe racing against Jaxon Smith-Njigba (while, as Brett pointed out, another fan bets on the outcome)? Or someone competing on the bench versus Jalen Carter?

It’d be a helpful benchmark to know just how much you’d get burned in the three-cone drill or 40-yard dash or how many fewer reps (if any at all) you’d do on the bench. Then again, it would also be neat to see the occasional bystander with a hidden talent for vertical jumping. It would be like that time the accountant played emergency goalie for the Chicago Blackhawks a few years ago. Because when it comes to average Joes, who doesn’t love a true underdog story?