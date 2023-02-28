Ohio State’s spring visitor list continues to grow

Ohio State and the college football recruiting world are nearing the end of the dead period. The Ohio State coaching staff has been unable to visit or host recruits this month, but at the turn of the calendar the quiet period will begin. In the quiet period, Ohio State will be able host recruits on visits, but the coaching staff will be unable to visit them.

The quiet period will not be very quiet for Ohio State though — sorry for the pun — as many of the nation’s top prospects have spent the last month scheduling visits to the schools they are interested, including Ohio State. On Monday, we learned of two more recruits in the 2025 class that are planning upcoming visits with the Buckeyes.

2025 Ohio QB to visit this spring

Ryan Day and the Ohio State coaching staff have placed an importance on securing commitments from the best prospects in Ohio since Day began his tenure in Columbus. This ideal has grown even stronger as of late with the introduction of NIL and the evolution of the transfer portal.

On multiple occasions, Day and other members of the Ohio State football coaching staff have stated that they want to recruit kids who want to play at Ohio State. They have also confirmed this ideal directly correlates to increasing efforts on recruiting prospects from their own backyard.

One of the recruits in Ohio State’s backyard that the coaching staff is heavily targeting is 2025 quarterback Ryan Montgomery (Findlay, OH / Findlay). The Buckeyes already have a strong relationship built with Montgomery, as his brother, Luke Montgomery, was a four-star offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class that ultimately chose Ohio State.

The brothers have already made multiple visits to Ohio State, and it appears that Ryan is ready to make his first on his own.

Excited to visit these programs in the spring! pic.twitter.com/fmPQghNroa — Ryan Montgomery (@RyanMonty2025) February 27, 2023

Ohio State is not the only blue-chip program recruiting Montgomery, as he also has visits lined up for Michigan, Kentucky, South Carolina, Clemson, Florida, Michigan State and Georgia this spring.

The Buckeyes are the early favorites in Montgomery’s recruitment, and the fact that his brother is committed to the program and it is close to home will keep them involved the entire time. But Montgomery is receiving interest from other elite programs and is doing his due-diligence to ensure the school he commits to is the one he wants to go to.

Elite 2025 RB to visit this summer

Ohio State is not only preparing to play host to recruits this spring, but the program is also preparing for summer camps, when the biggest recruiting events will take place. Another blue-chip prospect added their name to the list of one of these camps on Monday when 2025 running back Gideon Davidson (Lynchburg, VA / Liberty Christian Academy) confirmed he will be visiting the school from June 14-15.

Ohio State has been heavily targeting running backs in the 2024 class, but they are also wanting to invest time in recruiting Davidson as early as possible as well. This is because Davidson is the No. 1 RB in the 247Sports rankings, and he is also the No. 19 overall prospect.

The visit will be the first for Davidson at Ohio State, as Davidson has not taken many visits as of yet, but that is not due to a lack of scholarship offers. Davidson has offers from the likes of Auburn, Colorado, Iowa State, Louisville, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Clemson.

There have been rumblings Davidson could make an earlier visit to Ohio State this spring, but it has not yet been confirmed. If Davidson were to make two visits with Ohio State in the coming months, the Buckeyes would easily be one of the favorites to land him.

Quick Hits