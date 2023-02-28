Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 28, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Five Questions as Buckeyes head to NFL Combine (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Where experts rank Buckeyes NFL prospects ahead of scouting combine (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Put on a show, C.J.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud will throw at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine, while Alabama QB Bryce Young will wait to do so for his pro day, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.



Young is long past his AC joint injury from this season, but he’ll just do interviews in Indy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2023

After navigating injuries in 2022, Tony Alford has a task managing five qualified running backs in 2023

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s Second-Year Wide Receivers Had Quiet Freshman Season but Showed Progress Near End of First Year

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes will have to navigate numbers crunch at key positions this spring (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State football’s Gee Scott Jr. on a Michigan mistake and the potential still within reach

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

to this group at the ‼️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/D4ikTZswa5 — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) February 27, 2023

Three Ohio State football players who shone brightly for a single season

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Celebrity Fight Night: The best fights the Big Ten and college football could offer

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann talks Felix Okpara, seniors and more on radio show

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Chris Holtmann talking about Bruce Thornton this afternoon: "If he's not the face of this program, he's certainly one of the faces of this program." — Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) February 27, 2023

Chris Holtmann “Absolutely” Committed to Future at Ohio State: “I Love It Here”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Notebook: Domination on the glass fuels Ohio State victory against Fighting Illini (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

With shoulder surgery looming, Ohio State’s Zed Key reflects on year

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Zed Key said his shoulder surgery on Thursday is to "repair his labrum" and that it is a 4-6 month timetable for rehab & recovery — Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) February 27, 2023

Ohio State women’s early road in the Big Ten Tournament

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Baseball: Ohio State takes final game in trip out West

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Golf: McGinty Wins Individual Crown, Buckeyes 2nd at Westbrook Invite

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques Named WCHA Defender of the Month

Ohio State Athletics

These three combined for 109 points in the regular season - and all from the blueline!@OhioStateWHKY, @BadgerWHockey, and @UMDWHockey all land players as Top-3 Finalists for WCHA Defender of the Year. pic.twitter.com/eYM710afzY — WCHA Hockey (@WCHA_WHockey) February 27, 2023

New-look Ohio State women’s volleyball to ‘learn a lot’ during spring

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

We’ll talk about this later: 23 years later and we’re still talking about Tom Brady’s combine

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

