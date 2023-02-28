Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 28, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Five Questions as Buckeyes head to NFL Combine (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Where experts rank Buckeyes NFL prospects ahead of scouting combine (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Put on a show, C.J.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud will throw at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine, while Alabama QB Bryce Young will wait to do so for his pro day, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2023
Young is long past his AC joint injury from this season, but he’ll just do interviews in Indy.
After navigating injuries in 2022, Tony Alford has a task managing five qualified running backs in 2023
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State’s Second-Year Wide Receivers Had Quiet Freshman Season but Showed Progress Near End of First Year
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes will have to navigate numbers crunch at key positions this spring (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State football’s Gee Scott Jr. on a Michigan mistake and the potential still within reach
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
to this group at the ‼️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/D4ikTZswa5— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) February 27, 2023
Three Ohio State football players who shone brightly for a single season
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
Celebrity Fight Night: The best fights the Big Ten and college football could offer
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann talks Felix Okpara, seniors and more on radio show
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Chris Holtmann talking about Bruce Thornton this afternoon: "If he's not the face of this program, he's certainly one of the faces of this program."— Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) February 27, 2023
Chris Holtmann “Absolutely” Committed to Future at Ohio State: “I Love It Here”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Notebook: Domination on the glass fuels Ohio State victory against Fighting Illini (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
With shoulder surgery looming, Ohio State’s Zed Key reflects on year
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Zed Key said his shoulder surgery on Thursday is to "repair his labrum" and that it is a 4-6 month timetable for rehab & recovery— Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) February 27, 2023
Ohio State women’s early road in the Big Ten Tournament
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Baseball: Ohio State takes final game in trip out West
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Women’s Golf: McGinty Wins Individual Crown, Buckeyes 2nd at Westbrook Invite
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques Named WCHA Defender of the Month
Ohio State Athletics
These three combined for 109 points in the regular season - and all from the blueline!@OhioStateWHKY, @BadgerWHockey, and @UMDWHockey all land players as Top-3 Finalists for WCHA Defender of the Year. pic.twitter.com/eYM710afzY— WCHA Hockey (@WCHA_WHockey) February 27, 2023
New-look Ohio State women’s volleyball to ‘learn a lot’ during spring
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
We’ll talk about this later: 23 years later and we’re still talking about Tom Brady’s combine
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
And now for something completely different...
I can do that...
Nunchuck masterpic.twitter.com/VrFifvNKSj— Hy Bender (@hybender) February 28, 2023
Loading comments...