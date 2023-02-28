 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 28, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Doral Chenoweth / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Five Questions as Buckeyes head to NFL Combine (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Where experts rank Buckeyes NFL prospects ahead of scouting combine (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Put on a show, C.J.

After navigating injuries in 2022, Tony Alford has a task managing five qualified running backs in 2023
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s Second-Year Wide Receivers Had Quiet Freshman Season but Showed Progress Near End of First Year
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes will have to navigate numbers crunch at key positions this spring (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State football’s Gee Scott Jr. on a Michigan mistake and the potential still within reach
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Three Ohio State football players who shone brightly for a single season
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Celebrity Fight Night: The best fights the Big Ten and college football could offer
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann talks Felix Okpara, seniors and more on radio show
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Chris Holtmann “Absolutely” Committed to Future at Ohio State: “I Love It Here”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Notebook: Domination on the glass fuels Ohio State victory against Fighting Illini (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

With shoulder surgery looming, Ohio State’s Zed Key reflects on year
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State women’s early road in the Big Ten Tournament
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Baseball: Ohio State takes final game in trip out West
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Golf: McGinty Wins Individual Crown, Buckeyes 2nd at Westbrook Invite
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques Named WCHA Defender of the Month
Ohio State Athletics

New-look Ohio State women’s volleyball to ‘learn a lot’ during spring
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

We’ll talk about this later: 23 years later and we’re still talking about Tom Brady’s combine
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

And now for something completely different...

I can do that...

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...