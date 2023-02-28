Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon, Taylor Mikesell Taylor Thierry win Big Ten postseason honors

On Tuesday, the Big Ten conference announced its list of winners following the 22-23 season. Awards were given out for All-B1G teams, Coach of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and more. In the announcements are three members of the Ohio State women’s basketball team.

Freshman Cotie McMahon’s been a force in her first season and both the media and coaches rewarded her as Freshman of the Year. McMahon averaged 14 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in her first season as a Buckeye.

The freshman started every game for Ohio State, only one of three players on the team’s roster to do so. Even though she started with inconsistent performances, the Centerville, Ohio native slowed her game down and started improving her decision-making offensively on the court.

McMahon ended up leveling out her performances and earning six Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, tied for the most in program history with now-WNBA star guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Her performance of the season came on Dec. 20, at the San Diego Invitational. Against a tough mid-major USF Bulls side, McMahon scored 30 points in a game where no-one else could find a hot hand. It’s also when point guard Madison Greene went down with a knee injury ending her season. It was an upperclassmen performance by the freshman McMahon.

That wasn’t it for awards for McMahon on Tuesday. She was also voted onto the All-B1G Second Team and the All-B1G Freshman Team. Voting is split between the media and coaches. On the coaches' side, McMahon was a unanimous All-B1G Freshman Team pick, but not on the media side.

Alongside McMahon on the All-B1G Second Team was guard/forward hybrid Taylor Thierry. In her second NCAA season, the OSU scholar-athlete started all 29 regular season games, after coming off the bench in her freshman year.

Thierry increased her scoring output from 2.9 points per game to 13.7 and let the Buckeyes in steals and rebounds. That defensive work earned Thierry more honors too, being named to the All-B1G Defensive Team by Big Ten coaches but left off completely by the media.

The Cleveland, Ohio native flourished in her second season, playing more confidently and shooting at high efficiency. Thierry’s 62.8% field goal percentage is good for third in the conference, behind two First-Team All B1G stars in Iowa center Monika Czinano and Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes who leads the Big Ten.

Thierry also earned the conference’s sportsmanship award for the Buckeyes.

Finally is graduate senior Taylor Mikesell. Like Thierry and McMahon, Mikesell also started every game this year for Ohio State. Mikesell’s play all season was awarded Ohio State’s lone place on the All-B1G First. Team.

As Greene and guard Jacy Sheldon each went down with injuries this season, Mikesell’s received added defensive pressure but still shined as a member of the Scarlet & Gray. Mikesell’s scoring only dipped from 18.6 points per game to 17.3 in her final collegiate year with a dedicated defender becoming her shadow for 40 minutes a game.

Even so, the guard showed up with continued leadership within the team and on the court. Mikesell’s performance of the year came against her former Oregon Ducks team. On Dec. 21, Mikesell had 25 points, six assists, and five rebounds in the big 84-67 victory over the then-No. 16 Ducks team.

Now the focus shifts to the postseason. Friday, Ohio State will play either the Michigan Wolverines, Minnesota Golden Gophers, or Penn State Nittany Lions in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Buckeyes are 5-0 this season against the three teams combined.