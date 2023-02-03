Buck Off Podcast: Takeaways from the coaches speaking to the media and who’s calling plays next year?

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to get into the offseason storylines and the media availability of the Ohio State coaches.

We start the episode with a discussion about some of the national stories and get caught up around the country. NBC announced a new media team for their Big Ten football broadcasts. Then we break down the spring practice unavailability report, and break down the importance of each player on the list.

Once we get through the opening, we get into the meaning of James Laurinaitis returning to the Buckeyes as a GA on the coaching staff. Our conversation gets into the impact having a former player with the experience of Laurinaitis can only provide value in his current role.

After the break, we get into who’s calling plays for the Buckeyes in 2023 and why Ryan Day allowing Brian Hartline to call plays in the Spring matters. This gives Day enough time to evaluate the staff in their roles, and will also give him the time to truly evaluate if Hartline is up to the task of play-calling duties.

Continuing on with the media availabilities, we discuss what the defensive coaches got into and how continuity is the theme of the day. Then we discuss our final thoughts on some key things that were mentioned by offensive coaches.

Our last topic gets into the offensive line news, and why people need to listen to us more when it comes to the offensive line.

To close out the show, we give our final thoughts about Iowa Football not changing a thing.

Connect with the Show:

Twitter: @BuckOffPod

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330