Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 3, 2023

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Key Takeaways as Corey Dennis evaluates quarterback room, competition (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Key takeaways from Justin Frye on revamped Ohio State offensive line (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State’s Chip Trayanum to remain at running back; Tony Alford excited to have him

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Roster Reset: Examining Buckeyes wide receivers as stars return for encore (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

How Brian Hartline’s arrival and Ryan Day’s epiphany changed Ohio State’s coaching structure

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

I’m not saying he’s the G.O.A.T., but I’m not not saying he’s the G.O.A.T.:

There seems to be a trend



And every year I mention, “they’re missing one or two.”



So I’ll say it again, You’re missing 1 in the top 10… pic.twitter.com/XH8AoXpF8w — Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) February 2, 2023

Buckeyes need to plug several holes on their offensive line

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Returning O-Line starters Donovan Jackson, Matthew Jones remaining at guard for now (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Starting Spots at Tackle, Center up for Grabs on Ohio State’s Offensive Line Entering Spring

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State football’s veteran offensive line problem may have a second-year solution

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State coaches share their thoughts on Buckeyes’ 6 incoming transfers (paywall)

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Meh, could be better, could be worse:

Get set for Big Ten Saturday Night!



Starting September 2nd, the trio of @Todd_Blackledge, @NoahEagle15 and @KathrynTappen will call Big Ten Football on NBC and @peacock.



More: https://t.co/2K6OWuJdrz pic.twitter.com/eUEv7Kgb7S — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 2, 2023

How will C.J. Hicks and Ohio State football’s young linebackers get a look behind veteran starters?

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Gene Smith ‘not interested’ in Big Ten commissioner job

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad month of January

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Michigan fans didn’t want him to start, now they claim the G.O.A.T: Tom Brady

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Despite spirited comeback, Ohio State falls to Wisconsin at home, 65-60

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State loses Chris Holtmann to ejection, then game to Wisconsin

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Watch OSU’s Chris Holtmann discuss ejection

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

If you asked this question, you should be barred from all press conferences in the future:

Zed Key was asked if there is a "resentment" of Brice Sensabaugh because of the success he's had.



"There's not problems in the locker room. We tell him we're proud of him, we tell him to keep going." — Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) February 3, 2023

Column: Chris Holtmann needs to coach for his job over the next four weeks

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Chris Holtmann ‘is our coach of the future,” OSU AD Gene Smith says

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s future is bright as the freshman continues to show their potential

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

This seems bad:

After last night's loss to Wisconsin, Ohio State fell to #45 in our rankings, the Buckeyes' lowest position in nearly four years. OSU (11-11) has now lost eight of their last nine games and has recorded double-digit negative game efficiency ratings in three straight contests. pic.twitter.com/anOFiW5Qv6 — Erik Haslam (@haslametrics) February 3, 2023

This season is Taylor Mikesell’s most impressive yet

Thomas Costello, Land-Grsnt Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling Moore, Snyder Win Gold, McKenna Silver at Zagreb Open

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Swimming & Diving Named CSCAA Scholar All-America Teams

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

He said what he said, and he’s not wrong: