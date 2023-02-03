Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 3, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
Key Takeaways as Corey Dennis evaluates quarterback room, competition (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Key takeaways from Justin Frye on revamped Ohio State offensive line (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State’s Chip Trayanum to remain at running back; Tony Alford excited to have him
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Roster Reset: Examining Buckeyes wide receivers as stars return for encore (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
How Brian Hartline’s arrival and Ryan Day’s epiphany changed Ohio State’s coaching structure
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
I’m not saying he’s the G.O.A.T., but I’m not not saying he’s the G.O.A.T.:
There seems to be a trend— Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) February 2, 2023
And every year I mention, “they’re missing one or two.”
So I’ll say it again, You’re missing 1 in the top 10… pic.twitter.com/XH8AoXpF8w
Buckeyes need to plug several holes on their offensive line
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Returning O-Line starters Donovan Jackson, Matthew Jones remaining at guard for now (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Starting Spots at Tackle, Center up for Grabs on Ohio State’s Offensive Line Entering Spring
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State football’s veteran offensive line problem may have a second-year solution
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Ohio State coaches share their thoughts on Buckeyes’ 6 incoming transfers (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
Meh, could be better, could be worse:
Get set for Big Ten Saturday Night!— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 2, 2023
Starting September 2nd, the trio of @Todd_Blackledge, @NoahEagle15 and @KathrynTappen will call Big Ten Football on NBC and @peacock.
More: https://t.co/2K6OWuJdrz pic.twitter.com/eUEv7Kgb7S
How will C.J. Hicks and Ohio State football’s young linebackers get a look behind veteran starters?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Gene Smith ‘not interested’ in Big Ten commissioner job
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad month of January
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Michigan fans didn’t want him to start, now they claim the G.O.A.T: Tom Brady
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Despite spirited comeback, Ohio State falls to Wisconsin at home, 65-60
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State loses Chris Holtmann to ejection, then game to Wisconsin
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Watch OSU’s Chris Holtmann discuss ejection
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
If you asked this question, you should be barred from all press conferences in the future:
Zed Key was asked if there is a "resentment" of Brice Sensabaugh because of the success he's had.— Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) February 3, 2023
"There's not problems in the locker room. We tell him we're proud of him, we tell him to keep going."
Column: Chris Holtmann needs to coach for his job over the next four weeks
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Chris Holtmann ‘is our coach of the future,” OSU AD Gene Smith says
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State’s future is bright as the freshman continues to show their potential
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
This seems bad:
After last night's loss to Wisconsin, Ohio State fell to #45 in our rankings, the Buckeyes' lowest position in nearly four years. OSU (11-11) has now lost eight of their last nine games and has recorded double-digit negative game efficiency ratings in three straight contests. pic.twitter.com/anOFiW5Qv6— Erik Haslam (@haslametrics) February 3, 2023
This season is Taylor Mikesell’s most impressive yet
Thomas Costello, Land-Grsnt Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Wrestling Moore, Snyder Win Gold, McKenna Silver at Zagreb Open
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Swimming & Diving Named CSCAA Scholar All-America Teams
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
He said what he said, and he’s not wrong:
Criticizing the “other collective” is a great way to show this group is working for the best interests of Ohio State and not trying to promote itself. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/kFDjUOaqHD— Austin Ward (@AWardSports) February 3, 2023
