Buckeyes make the cut for in-state 2024 running back, continue to add to staff

Marshall trims list to a top four schools

Thanks to a loaded running back group in Columbus, Ohio State’s lack of a signed RB in the 2023 class isn’t as big of a deal as it once seemed. Sure, the Buckeyes would have loved to hold on to Mark Fletcher, but Tony Alford’s success previously on the trail gives the program a handful of capable options in 202, and the fight for playing time is only going to make the Buckeyes better.

Still, 2024’s class is the same approach as every year, but landing a player at the position is much more critical to the team’s success. Fortunately for Ohio State, the Buckeyes don’t have to look real far when it comes to locating a premier player to join the fold.

Cincinnati native Jordan Marshall has long been atop of the list for Alford and Ohio State’s staff. The in-state 2024 athlete is the No. 105 player nationally, the eighth-best running back in the class, and the second ranked player in Ohio per the 247Sports Composite. What makes it even better is playing for Moeller, who is annually in contention for a state title and playing a schedule where the competition is proven.

At 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Marshall holds nearly 30 offers to his name, and from notable programs around the country. Schools such as Oregon, Tennessee, Michigan, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Stanford and plenty more threw their name into the mix. On Thursday, Jordan took to Twitter to update his recruitment to narrow his decision to a final list of four programs before he commits to the school of his choice.

Making the cut included Wisconsin, Michigan, Tennessee, and Ohio State for the the four-star running back, and trimming the list down to four from nearly 30 schools total shows Marshall is going through the process with intentions to get down to one final school sometime in the near future. Being an Ohio native, most might believe that this is one recruitment for the Buckeyes to lose, but as seen with many Cincinnati products before, nothing is guaranteed — especially with the Luke Fickell connection at Wisconsin.

Alford and the Buckeyes are keeping in constant communication with Marshall, and obviously making it to the final four for his pledge is a big deal. However, the work isn’t finished yet, and as he continues to weigh his options it’s likely that Ryan Day and even Brian Hartline also continue to be key pieces to this recruitment as they not only try to land a running back for the 2024 class, but also keep him in the fold for the long run.

Quick Hits

Ohio State is adding to their extended coaching staff by adding graduate assistants and analysts. Big pieces to the overall development of the players, the Buckeyes know many hands make light work, and yesterday proved to be the same with another addition to the coaching staff.

Moving on from his previous stop at Middle Tennessee, Riley Larkin is the next in line to get a position with the Buckeyes. Previously an offensive assistant, Larkin has worked closely with the quarterback position specifically, but being a Kent, Ohio native coming home to Ohio State has to be an exciting feat for Riley. Surely, with a quarterback battle soon to commence, all hands on deck will be needed to get these guys ready for action.