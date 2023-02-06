Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 6, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

How Much Remaining Eligibility Each Ohio State Scholarship Player Has Entering the 2023 Season

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Three goals for Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting efforts

Chip Minnich, Land-Grant Holy Land

How James Laurinaitis will attack role with vision to be ‘best linebackers coach in the country’ (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Noah deserves nothing but the best:

Trial to begin for two former OSU football players accused of 2020 rape

Jordan Laird, The Columbus Dispatch

College football’s 30 best uniforms ranked ahead of 2023 season

Brad Crawford, 247Sports

This tracks:

Tuf Borland has joined Luke Fickell’s staff at Wisconsin as a graduate assistant. https://t.co/fc33cMRM3p — Eleven Warriors (@11W) February 3, 2023

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s nightmare season continues with 77-69 loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State plays more freely but still loses at Michigan

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Just talked with Justice Sueing and Bruce Thornton. Interesting point from Thornton: disagreed that the #Buckeyes necessarily played better today but did say they played more freely. Said things have been pretty tight during this streak, which obviously adds to it. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) February 5, 2023

Ohio State Has No Answer for Hunter Dickinson as Michigan Big Man Outscores Both Buckeye Centers by 20

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

No. 10 Ohio State women fall big to No. 8 Maryland, 90-54

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Suffers Lopsided Loss to Maryland, 90-54, for Fourth Defeat in Five Games Despite Jacy Sheldon’s Return

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Also, it's going to take time to get Jacy Sheldon adjusted back into the lineup, but she's already had moments that shows what Ohio State's been missing.



Leads the Buckeyes with five rebounds too. — Thomas Costello (@1ThomasCostello) February 5, 2023

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Catching up with where Ohio State’s men’s and women’s hockey teams stand

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Lacrosse Teams Already Seeing Benefits of Finally Having Their Own Stadium Entering 2023 Season

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Wrestling: No. 5 Buckeyes Win at No. 14 Northwestern, 21-12

Ohio State Athletics

The No. 5 Buckeyes earned a 21-12 win at No. 14 Northwestern Sunday with three true freshmen earning wins along the way. For the recap, results and highlights go to:https://t.co/uKNZiQiJHF#GoBucks — Ohio State Wrestling (@wrestlingbucks) February 5, 2023

Fencing: Ohio State Undefeated at Northwestern Duals

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Gymnastics: Buckeyes Dominate Longhorns 4-0 in Top-10 Matchup

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Dominate Longhorns 4-0 in Top-10 Matchup

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I am enthusiastic about his sadness, does that count?