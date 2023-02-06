Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 6, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
How Much Remaining Eligibility Each Ohio State Scholarship Player Has Entering the 2023 Season
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Three goals for Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting efforts
Chip Minnich, Land-Grant Holy Land
How James Laurinaitis will attack role with vision to be ‘best linebackers coach in the country’ (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Noah deserves nothing but the best:
Trial to begin for two former OSU football players accused of 2020 rape
Jordan Laird, The Columbus Dispatch
College football’s 30 best uniforms ranked ahead of 2023 season
Brad Crawford, 247Sports
This tracks:
Tuf Borland has joined Luke Fickell’s staff at Wisconsin as a graduate assistant. https://t.co/fc33cMRM3p— Eleven Warriors (@11W) February 3, 2023
On the Hardwood
Ohio State’s nightmare season continues with 77-69 loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State plays more freely but still loses at Michigan
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Just talked with Justice Sueing and Bruce Thornton. Interesting point from Thornton: disagreed that the #Buckeyes necessarily played better today but did say they played more freely. Said things have been pretty tight during this streak, which obviously adds to it.— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) February 5, 2023
Ohio State Has No Answer for Hunter Dickinson as Michigan Big Man Outscores Both Buckeye Centers by 20
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
No. 10 Ohio State women fall big to No. 8 Maryland, 90-54
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State Suffers Lopsided Loss to Maryland, 90-54, for Fourth Defeat in Five Games Despite Jacy Sheldon’s Return
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Also, it's going to take time to get Jacy Sheldon adjusted back into the lineup, but she's already had moments that shows what Ohio State's been missing.— Thomas Costello (@1ThomasCostello) February 5, 2023
Leads the Buckeyes with five rebounds too.
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Catching up with where Ohio State’s men’s and women’s hockey teams stand
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State Lacrosse Teams Already Seeing Benefits of Finally Having Their Own Stadium Entering 2023 Season
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Wrestling: No. 5 Buckeyes Win at No. 14 Northwestern, 21-12
Ohio State Athletics
The No. 5 Buckeyes earned a 21-12 win at No. 14 Northwestern Sunday with three true freshmen earning wins along the way. For the recap, results and highlights go to:https://t.co/uKNZiQiJHF#GoBucks— Ohio State Wrestling (@wrestlingbucks) February 5, 2023
Fencing: Ohio State Undefeated at Northwestern Duals
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Gymnastics: Buckeyes Dominate Longhorns 4-0 in Top-10 Matchup
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Dominate Longhorns 4-0 in Top-10 Matchup
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
I am enthusiastic about his sadness, does that count?
Dabo Swinney is ‘sad’ over Clemson fans’ recent lack of enthusiasm https://t.co/ZQGGlUED6b— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 4, 2023
