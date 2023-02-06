 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 6, 2023

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

How Much Remaining Eligibility Each Ohio State Scholarship Player Has Entering the 2023 Season
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Three goals for Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting efforts
Chip Minnich, Land-Grant Holy Land

How James Laurinaitis will attack role with vision to be ‘best linebackers coach in the country’ (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Noah deserves nothing but the best:

Trial to begin for two former OSU football players accused of 2020 rape
Jordan Laird, The Columbus Dispatch

College football’s 30 best uniforms ranked ahead of 2023 season
Brad Crawford, 247Sports

This tracks:

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s nightmare season continues with 77-69 loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State plays more freely but still loses at Michigan
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Has No Answer for Hunter Dickinson as Michigan Big Man Outscores Both Buckeye Centers by 20
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

No. 10 Ohio State women fall big to No. 8 Maryland, 90-54
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Suffers Lopsided Loss to Maryland, 90-54, for Fourth Defeat in Five Games Despite Jacy Sheldon’s Return
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Catching up with where Ohio State’s men’s and women’s hockey teams stand
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Lacrosse Teams Already Seeing Benefits of Finally Having Their Own Stadium Entering 2023 Season
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Wrestling: No. 5 Buckeyes Win at No. 14 Northwestern, 21-12
Ohio State Athletics

Fencing: Ohio State Undefeated at Northwestern Duals
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Gymnastics: Buckeyes Dominate Longhorns 4-0 in Top-10 Matchup
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Dominate Longhorns 4-0 in Top-10 Matchup
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I am enthusiastic about his sadness, does that count?

