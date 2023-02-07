LGHL Uncut Podcast: Justice Sueing, Bruce Thornton, Chris Holtmann discuss Ohio State’s most recent setback

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Following Ohio State’s 77-69 loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor, the media was able to speak with Bruce Thornton, Justice Sueing, and Chris Holtmann about the loss, the losing streak, and what needs to improve to finish the season on a positive note.

Thornton spoke more than Sueing and was asked about the career-high 22 he scored in the loss. Thornton said he felt like he and the team were able to play “more free” than before, but that did not lead to a victory. Sueing insisted that this is a talented team that just keeps coming up a bit short.

Holtmann spoke about his team’s defense — or lack thereof — saying that his team was in a position several times to tie the game or make it a one-possession game and could not. He said there were several stretches of really good play, and the team brought good energy and motivation into this game. Despite that, the Buckeyes were not able to make the final push at any point in this game.

