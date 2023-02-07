You’re Nuts: What is your favorite prop bet for this year’s Super Bowl?

Super Bowl week is upon us! Are we allowed to call it the Super Bowl? Or do we have to call it something like “the big game” so we don’t violate any copyright that is owned by the NFL? It’s probably too late now, so we might as well just go ahead and go wild with it.

Even though the matchup this year doesn’t provide much interest for those around Ohio, there still is plenty of reasons to tune in, or at least gather with friends to consume gluttonous food and tasty beverages.

This year’s Super Bowl features just one former Ohio State player in the game. Running back Trey Sermon is on the Eagles roster, but it’s unlikely we’ll see the holder of the school’s single-game rushing play on Sunday. Sermon has just two carries this year for Philadelphia, with both of them coming back in early October.

Since there isn’t much to root for when it comes to Buckeyes in this year’s Super Bowl, the next best thing to root for is money! A popular way people choose to wager on the Super Bowl is with Super Bowl squares pools. This way takes absolutely no skill, and really just comes down to luck. The entry fees for the squares can vary as well, so it’s not like you have to sink a ton of money into a pool to win a good chunk of change.

Another way to bet on the game is what prop bets. Over the years these bets have become more and more popular. For the Super Bowl pretty much every part of the game can be bet on. The coin toss, the length of the National Anthem, how many times during the game will Tom Brady retire and un-retire during the game. Alright, the last one isn’t really an option, but it probably should be.

Today’s question: What is your favorite prop bet for this year’s Super Bowl?

We’d love to hear your choices. Either respond to us on Twitter at @Landgrant33 or leave your choice in the comments.

Brett’s answer: Combined jersey numbers of all touchdown scorers (O/U 170.5)

As a Buffalo Bills fan, the Super Bowl always brings me memories of pain. Thankfully I was only six years old when the Bills lost four straight Super Bowls, but I remember the losses. The third straight Super Bowl they went to was especially painful, since I was terribly sick with the flu heading into the game, and then the Cowboys went on to cream the Bills.

Back to the topic at hand. How much do I love prop bets? I’m actually in a pool where there is a group where we each nominate 10 prop bets and then go around drafting the prop bets, and whoever drafts your props, you get the opposite side of their choosing. It is pretty wild trying to keep track of all the sides that you are on.

While I love the scorigami prop, that is more of a long-shot prop bet. One that is a little more attainable is the combined jersey numbers of all the touchdown scorers. Just look at it this way, if you took the over all you need is a Travis Kelce score, one from Dallas Goedert, and Jalen Hurts to rush for a touchdown. If you have the under, then you are going to love seeing touchdowns from A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Isaiah Pacheco.

This just seems like a way to root for some fun in the game without having to really choose a side. You’re either team big numbers if you take the over, or team low numbers if you’re an under backer. All those plans could backfire or work out perfectly with a defensive touchdown, so you have to take some things into account.

No matter what side you’re on during the game with any prop bets, may those sides be profitable for you!

Meredith’s answer: Length of national anthem (O/U 170.5)

One of my favorite prop bets is always how long the national anthem will take to sing before kickoff. The current record for shortest anthem is 62 seconds (Neil Diamond, Super Bowl XXI), with the longest clocking in at 155 seconds (Alicia Keys, Super Bowl XLVII).

The average length is 116 seconds, with the renditions seeming to get longer over time.

This year, country star Chris Stapleton will have the mic for the Star-Spangled Banner. He’s the first of three singers performing various patriotic tunes before the official start of the game, so I’d have to guess that there will be some limit to an excessively long rendition. Then again, Stapleton does love those acoustic renditions and it just might be a slow, soulful performance. Depending on the site, the over/under ranges from 119.5 - 125 seconds.

Last year, Mickey Guyton (also of the country genre) headlined as the anthem singer, performing the song in 110 seconds. The pregame over/under was 106 seconds.

As an aside, there is also a prop bet on if any scoring drive will take less time than the national anthem performance. With Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense, it’s not out of the question.