2024 offensive lineman sets return visit to Ohio State

National Signing Day has come and gone, and it would be completely reasonable for those who follow Ohio State recruiting to forget that it even happened. The Buckeyes had officially wrapped up their 2023 recruiting class during the early signing period, so last Wednesday was a quiet one in Columbus.

With that over, the 2024 recruiting class is now in the driver’s seat. Expect Ohio State to continue to make the recruiting headlines.

Andrew Dennis sets return visit

For the month of February, the recruiting dead period is in place. While recruits are not able to visit schools of interest this month, they are already planning visits for March. Ohio State has seen multiple recruits already schedule visits, and we recently learned of a new March visit for the Buckeyes.

2024 three-star offensive lineman Andrew Dennis (Mount Pleasant, MI / Mt. Pleasant) announced on Sunday that he will be soon making a visit to Columbus.

Dennis is planning to visit Ohio State on March 7, but the visit will not be his first to Columbus. Dennis made his first trip to Columbus in October of last year for the Iowa game. While he did not leave the visit with an official scholarship offer, Dennis appeared to enjoy his visit and was able to spend time with members of the Ohio State coaching staff and some of Ohio State’s 2023 commitments.

As was previously mentioned, Dennis does not yet hold a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes. He does hold a dozen Division I offers from the likes of Boston College, Cincinnati, Illinois, Louisville, Miami (Oh), Missouri, etc. If Ohio State decides to extend an offer following the upcoming visit, they would quickly jump to near the top of his list of offers.

Dennis is the No. 37 IOL in the 247Sports rankings and is the No. 17 recruit from Michigan.

Quick Hits

On Monday, Ohio State learned one of their targets in the 2024 class is now back on the table. Four-star ATH Martavious Collins decommitted from Alabama, and the Buckeyes will likely begin increasing their contact with him if they haven’t done so already. Collins projects as a tight end at the college level, and this is a position the Buckeyes have made a priority in this class.

Collins committed to Alabama in July of last year over the likes of Ohio State, LSU, South Carolina, Auburn, etc. Auburn appears to be the early favorite in Collins’ recruitment, but expect Ohio State to put in some effort in getting him in their class as he is once again available.