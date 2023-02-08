Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 8, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Three things to know about Harry Miller, the Ohio State football player who will attend the State of the Union

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Column: Ryan Day is taking a step in the right direction towards moving on from play-calling duties

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Was Buckeyes’ defense over-aggressive late in season? Might that change? Jim Knowles answers

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Kyle McCord and Devin Brown Will Have “Blank Slate” from Ohio State Coaching Staff in Equal-Opportunity Quarterback Competition

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Key takeaways from Larry Johnson on Jack Sawyer, Buckeyes’ defensive line (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Larry Johnson Wants Jack Sawyer, Caden Curry to Refine Skills at One Position Rather Than Splitting Time at Jack and Defensive End

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State players who can help themselves most this offseason - offense

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State players who can help themselves most this offseason - defense

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Kamryn Babb Thankful for His Five Years at Ohio State, Excited for Next Chapter After Stepping Away from Football

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Key Takeaways as Keenan Bailey takes over tight ends (paywall)

Austin Ward

On the Hardwood

Big Ten apologizes to Chris Holtmann for ‘far too quick’ second technical foul against Wisconsin

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

After revote, Bruce Thornton added to Ohio State’s captains

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

How big of an issue is leadership in the MBB locker room?

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Basketball: Mikesell Named to 2023 Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team

Ohio State Athletics

The latest on Zed Key’s shoulder injury, Eugene Brown III’s role (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ohio State men’s basketball in midst of historically poor run

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Buckeye softball set to open their season this week

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jesse Mendez ‘puts on a show’ as Ohio State wrestling freshman

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes Sweep No. 6 Longhorn Behind Strong Freshmen Showings

Luke Caputo, The Lantern

Men’s Lacrosse: Blanchard, Myers Named B1G Players of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

You’re Nuts: What is your favorite prop bet for this year’s Super Bowl?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

