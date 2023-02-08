Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 8, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Three things to know about Harry Miller, the Ohio State football player who will attend the State of the Union
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
February 7, 2023
Column: Ryan Day is taking a step in the right direction towards moving on from play-calling duties
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Was Buckeyes’ defense over-aggressive late in season? Might that change? Jim Knowles answers
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Kyle McCord and Devin Brown Will Have “Blank Slate” from Ohio State Coaching Staff in Equal-Opportunity Quarterback Competition
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Key takeaways from Larry Johnson on Jack Sawyer, Buckeyes’ defensive line (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Larry Johnson Wants Jack Sawyer, Caden Curry to Refine Skills at One Position Rather Than Splitting Time at Jack and Defensive End
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Is @OhioStateFB Wide Receiver U? pic.twitter.com/6hcouWVHaf— The Players' Lounge (@ThPlayersLounge) February 7, 2023
Ohio State players who can help themselves most this offseason - offense
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State players who can help themselves most this offseason - defense
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Kamryn Babb Thankful for His Five Years at Ohio State, Excited for Next Chapter After Stepping Away from Football
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Key Takeaways as Keenan Bailey takes over tight ends (paywall)
Austin Ward
Yeah, that tracks:
The most hated B1G teams @Tradition pic.twitter.com/ACQt3woDSj— Alex Ansted (@AlexAnstedCFB) February 7, 2023
On the Hardwood
Big Ten apologizes to Chris Holtmann for ‘far too quick’ second technical foul against Wisconsin
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
After revote, Bruce Thornton added to Ohio State’s captains
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
How big of an issue is leadership in the MBB locker room?
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Taylor Mikesell earned a spot on the Naismith Women's Player of the Year Midseason Team ‼️— Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) February 7, 2023
: https://t.co/298isc99SQ#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/seVhn3OxXm
Women’s Basketball: Mikesell Named to 2023 Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team
Ohio State Athletics
The latest on Zed Key’s shoulder injury, Eugene Brown III’s role (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Ohio State men’s basketball in midst of historically poor run
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Buckeye softball set to open their season this week
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Jesse Mendez ‘puts on a show’ as Ohio State wrestling freshman
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Jake Wise (@wisey871) leads @B1GHockey in faceoffs won.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 7, 2023
The @OhioStateMHKY star joins Rick Pizzo to talk the art of winning faceoffs.
Full #B1Gtoday interview: https://t.co/CNPeQyaCl0 pic.twitter.com/CyEW9iN24G
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes Sweep No. 6 Longhorn Behind Strong Freshmen Showings
Luke Caputo, The Lantern
Men’s Lacrosse: Blanchard, Myers Named B1G Players of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
You’re Nuts: What is your favorite prop bet for this year’s Super Bowl?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
And now for something completely different...
I’ve got my tickets!
and now we wait for february 17 ♂️ pic.twitter.com/0hOjb3PfCg— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 7, 2023
Loading comments...