Bucketheads Podcast: Coming to grips with a (probably) lost season

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

During episode 65, Justin and Connor return to discuss an Ohio State team that’s now 3-9 in Big Ten play and all but eliminated from the NCAA Tournament with a month still to play. It took some time, but it seems that Chris Holtmann has finally hit the point where he just wants to play the guys who play the hardest, limiting the minutes of some in favor of guys like Gene Brown and Roddy Gayle.

While the Buckeyes aren’t mathematically eliminated from the tournament, they’ll have to go on quite the run to make it, plus win a few games in the B1G Tournament — or win the B1G Tournament outright. It’s been quite some time since Ohio State has won consecutive games, so the odds of that are slimmer than slim.

They also discuss Holtmann’s ejection from the Wisconsin game, and who stepped up big-time for the Wolverines on the perimeter last weekend to give Hunter Dickinson the space to do what he did.

