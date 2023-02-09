Buckeyes offer another top defensive lineman in the 2024 class, stay active on the hardwood as well

With the defensive assistants pretty active lately, there’s some findings that are coming to the surface about potential plans for next season’s lineup, and certainly how coaches are looking to use their specific guys in certain spots. One of those areas is with the defensive line, and Larry Johnson is very much still wanting to mold his guys the way he always has.

Even with him climbing in age, Johnson still seems to be motivated for the tasks at hand, and that leads also into the recruiting efforts as well. Case and point, on Wednesday Ohio State dished out their latest offer in the 2024 class to defensive line target, Kamarion Franklin.

Taking to his social media to announce the latest in his recruitment, Franklin, a 6-foot-5, 260 pound athlete, added the Buckeyes to a loaded list of offers. Schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, and many others round out his list of over 30 offers to his name. Ohio State’s latest addition, with their track record of success at the defensive line positions, carries some weight.

The No. 21 player nationally, Franklin is also the fifth best player for his position as well as the top ranked player in Mississippi for the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. A five-star with the ability to go anywhere in the country, pulling a player out of SEC country is never easy, but Ohio State’s no slouch when it comes to bringing in elite defensive line talent from all four corners of the country.

Johnson has proven himself to be one of the best at his craft when it comes to development, and in recruiting he’s long been at or near the top as well. The Buckeyes will need to make up for some lost time with so many other schools already in the mix, but getting him to campus later this spring or summer would certainly help their chances of being a real threat to land his services.

2024 hooper grabs OSU offer

It’s no secret as to how disappointing this basketball season has been for Ohio State. Marking the programs worst stretch in years, the negativity has been at all time high, but the only way to climb out of this is to get better in all areas. While that sounds simplistic, it’s also the truth — the players need to improve, the staff needs to improve, and many of the reasons as to why Holtmann will be in Columbus next year more than likely is due to his recruiting abilities.

Having put together some strong classes that are coming in as soon as next year, the only matter here is that it needs to continue.

Keeping recruiting a major priority, the basketball staff sent out their latest offer in the 2024 class earlier this week. On the receiving end was New York native, VJ Edgecombe. A 6-foot-5, 180 pound small forward, Edgecombe only has an handful offers to this point, but Ohio State getting into the mix will cause for other suitors to come around paying more attention.

Programs such as Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, and St. John’s already threw their name into the running, but again, Holtmann and the Buckeyes may help cause some sort of domino effect here. Unranked as of now on 247Sports, additional offers that could be coming in the near future may fix that trend.

Ohio State does have a bright future if the next class coming in can develop quickly. While things aren’t great right now in the wins and losses column, Holtmann is still a highly respected coach and the Buckeyes have a lot going for them. Recruiting has been a bright spot for this team, and it looks as if they’re going to do their best to continue that feat until they get the current roster sorted out in a good way.