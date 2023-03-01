Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State looks to be playing better basketball approaching the B1G tournament

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

Rejoice! The Ohio State men’s basketball team finally won a basketball game. The Buckeyes took down the Illinois Fighting Illini to move to 12-17 overall and 4-14 in the conference. What went right in this one that hasn’t gone right all year?

Connor and Justin take a look at where the Buckeyes sit in the standings and take a look at just how bunched up the Big Ten standings are from spots 4-12. Also, is there a realistic path for the Buckeyes to make some type of run in Chicago?

Also, the guys take a deeper look at the conference tournament and the NCAA Tournament. What does the path look like for Ohio State to make some noise? Could they play spoiler to a certain bubble team up north? Also, which NCAA Tournament sure-fires do we like for our brackets, and which ones are we not so fond of?

