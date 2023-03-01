Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 1, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Kiper mock NFL Draft 2.0: Three Buckeyes taken within first 14 picks

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

You’re Nuts: What is a change we’d make to the NFL Scouting Combine?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Three Bold Predictions as Buckeyes head to Indianapolis for NFL Combine (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Great stuff from Austin and Bill this morninghttps://t.co/w0SA87f8zV pic.twitter.com/ibJqFDmRPA — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) February 28, 2023

What Each of Ohio State’s Eight NFL Combine Participants Have to Gain This Week in Indianapolis

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s loaded running back room should foster competition, creativity (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

How Fred Patterson Became Ohio State’s First Black Football Player

Dan P. McQuigg, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon, Taylor Mikesell Taylor Thierry win Big Ten postseason honors

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Congratulations to Cotie McMahon on being named Big Ten Freshman of the Year ‼️ She also earned a spot on the All-Big Ten Second Team and Freshman Team!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/EDf8zE3p9P — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) February 28, 2023

Column: Despite rough season, Ohio State shouldn’t write off Chris Holtmann just yet

Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

How Zed Key’s injury may have derailed an otherwise promising Ohio State men’s basketball season

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Should Brice Sensabaugh bet on himself for 2024?

Adam Finkelstein, 247Sports

Duane Washington Jr. signs with New York Knicks, per report

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Sean McNeil has battled through season of anguish, on and off the court, at Ohio State (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State softball goes 3-1 at Mary Nutter Classic in California

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Lacrosse: Overtime Win for the Buckeyes vs. Cincinnati

Ohio State Athletics

Wrestling: Ohio State Relies on ‘Fight and Effort’ Entering Big Ten Championship

Micah Flack, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

This is going to be a lot of fun: