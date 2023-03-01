Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 1, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Kiper mock NFL Draft 2.0: Three Buckeyes taken within first 14 picks
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
You’re Nuts: What is a change we’d make to the NFL Scouting Combine?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Three Bold Predictions as Buckeyes head to Indianapolis for NFL Combine (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Great stuff from Austin and Bill this morninghttps://t.co/w0SA87f8zV pic.twitter.com/ibJqFDmRPA— Colton Denning (@Dubsco) February 28, 2023
What Each of Ohio State’s Eight NFL Combine Participants Have to Gain This Week in Indianapolis
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s loaded running back room should foster competition, creativity (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
How Fred Patterson Became Ohio State’s First Black Football Player
Dan P. McQuigg, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon, Taylor Mikesell Taylor Thierry win Big Ten postseason honors
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Congratulations to Cotie McMahon on being named Big Ten Freshman of the Year ‼️ She also earned a spot on the All-Big Ten Second Team and Freshman Team!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/EDf8zE3p9P— Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) February 28, 2023
Column: Despite rough season, Ohio State shouldn’t write off Chris Holtmann just yet
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
How Zed Key’s injury may have derailed an otherwise promising Ohio State men’s basketball season
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Should Brice Sensabaugh bet on himself for 2024?
Adam Finkelstein, 247Sports
Duane Washington Jr. signs with New York Knicks, per report
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Sean McNeil has battled through season of anguish, on and off the court, at Ohio State (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State softball goes 3-1 at Mary Nutter Classic in California
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Women’s Lacrosse: Overtime Win for the Buckeyes vs. Cincinnati
Ohio State Athletics
Wrestling: Ohio State Relies on ‘Fight and Effort’ Entering Big Ten Championship
Micah Flack, The Lantern
