Buck Off Podcast: Spring practice chatter, an offensive line discussion, and codebreaking coach speak

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to discuss the changing seasons and Ohio State starting spring practice.

We start the episode with a discussion about why spring football is so exciting for everyone around the program. There is nothing but excitement this time of year, and this is the time for all of the hottest takes.

After that, our discussion turns to the chatter coming out of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Things start out with the big conversation about quarterbacks, and discuss exactly what we know at this point about the competition – hint, it’s not much. We continue talking about the questions, and how the offensive line might be decided by the end of spring.

We close out the first half of the show with some rapid fire question answers regarding the remaining noise out of the first couple spring practices. Topics included are Jim Knowles playing more linebackers, no Jack position in the spring, and Marvin Harrison Jr. returning punts.

After the break we decide to become codebreakers, and decipher the coach speak that was happening at the pressers. There’s nothing that we can’t figure out, and this leads to us discussing why certain Buckeyes might not play as much as anticipated.

To close out the show, we discuss how big the Buckeyes got this winter and why you should wear plenty of Scarlet-and-Gray this weekend.

Twitter: @BuckOffPod

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330