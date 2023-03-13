Land-Grant Uncut: Coach McGuff and Sheldon react to NCAA Tournament selection

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Sunday night, the Ohio State women’s basketball team learned their road in the NCAA Tournament. Starting Saturday, the Buckeyes enter the 68-team tournament, facing the James Madison Dukes. Following the selection, head coach Kevin McGuff and guard Jacy Sheldon spoke with the media.

Coach McGuff starts things off, giving insight into how the team’s feeling in the week following their lopsided Big Ten Tournament final defeat to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Also, the respect he has for the JMU program and an update on Sheldon after returning to the court in the conference tournament.

After coach, Sheldon gives her own update on how she’s feeling. Then, the Dublin, Ohio native talks about playing in front of her hometown in the tournament, getting back onto the court this weekend and why Ohio State didn’t seem nearly as excited as the other 67 teams in the ESPN Selection Sunday broadcast.

All that and more on the latest Land-Grant Uncut.

