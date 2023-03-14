Ohio State offers 2023 safety, former Notre Dame commit

Ohio State wrapped up its 2023 recruiting class a long time ago. National Signing Day was last month, but the Buckeyes didn’t see any fireworks as their entire class was signed during the early signing period. Because of this, it appeared that Ohio State was finished with recruiting the 2023 class, but this was not the case.

On Monday, Ohio State offered 2023 four-star safety and former Notre Dame signee, Brandyn Hillman (Portsmouth, VA / Churchland), after he was granted his release of his letter of intent with the Irish on Sunday.

Hillman quickly became a hot-topic, as he received a handful of scholarship offers just 24 hours after his release was granted. His list of offers includes plenty of the nation’s top college football programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, LSU, Louisville, Virginia, Virginia Tech and UConn. This is on top of the offers he received prior to his release from programs like USC, Oklahoma, Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Not much else is known regarding Hillman’s recruitment, other than that he has an impressive list of suitors. Expect the blue-chip safety to schedule some official visits soon and these visits will be telling in the direction his recruitment will go. Ohio State will do its best to obtain one of those visits.

Hillman is the No. 214 prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 5 recruit from Virginia.

2024 CB has Ohio State in top four

The Ohio State football program is in the middle of spring break and hopefully the coaching staff and the players will find time to relax before spring practices resume. However, the staff will likely use this time off to build upon its 2024 recruiting class.

The staff has put in a lot of hard work, already holding verbal commitments from four recruits, good enough for the No. 14 class. The Buckeyes will obviously continue to add to this haul and this past weekend they learned the program moved one step closer to securing a commitment from another blue-chip prospect.

2024 cornerback Zabien Brown (Santa Ana, CA / Mater Dei) released his top four schools on Sunday and Ohio State made the cut.

Alongside the Buckeyes, Brown included Oregon, USC and Alabama in his top four schools. The inclusion of Ohio State on his list is telling as the Buckeyes were late players in his recruitment, only offering him on Jan. 17.

Expect Brown to try and visit Ohio State at least once in the coming months for a spring practice or for one of its summer camps. If he finds his way to campus, Ohio State will likely remain a legitimate contender for earning his commitment for the remainder of his recruiting process.

Brown is the No. 73 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and he is the No. 8 CB. He is also the No. 10 prospect out of California.

Four-star TE has Ohio State in top schools

Ohio State was listed on Brown’s top school list Sunday, and on Monday the team followed it up by being included in 2024 four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn’s (Rochester, MI / Adams) top eight schools.

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Brady Prieskorn is down to 8️⃣ Schools!



The 6’6 230 TE from Rochester, MI is ranked as a Top 70 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 4 TE)



Alongside Ohio State, Prieskorn included Michigan, Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Penn State, Georgia and Miami on his list.

Priesken enjoyed a successful junior season, being named First Team All-State after posting 24 catches for 648 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is the No. 59 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and he is the No. 3 TE. He is also the No. 2 recruit from Michigan.