LGHL Asks: Which position needs to show big improvement this spring?

The Ohio State football team has had two whole practices this spring, and they have now made like Ross and Rachel and are on a break. With the players taking their spring break, now seems like a perfect time to check in with the Ohio State fandom to see what they are hoping is achieved from this set of 15 football practices.

Last week, we asked Buckeye fans to participate in a survey to share their thoughts about their hopes and dreams for the team this spring, and we now have the results, so let’s dive in.

Question 1: Other than quarterback, which position group do you want to see the most improvement from this spring?

To me, this is a no-brainer. The corners were without question the weakest link in the team’s chain last season and this spring needs to supply some answers. The issues last year at CB started with the fact that there was just not a lot of guys in the room, and even fewer who were healthy.

There were only six scholarship corners on the roster last season, and the top three all were injured — to varying degrees — during fall camp. So, that means that a thin, inexperienced group was thinner, banged up, and had to rely on guys who weren’t ready to play at this level.

With Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock back — and presumably healthy — and young guys like Jermaine Mathews Jr. and Ryan Turner in the mix, this is a time for growth at the position. Interestingly, Davison Igbinosun transferred to Columbus from Ole Miss where he was a Freshman All-American at corner, but the Buckeyes currently have him listed as a safety. Reports from camp seem to have him playing cornerback, so this could just be a clerical error, but it is interesting.

If Igbinosun does slot in with the corners, a trio of him, Hancock, and Burke has the potential to be a stellar unit, assuming they can put the horrors and health issues of last year behind them.

Question 2: Who do you think will be the biggest breakout player of spring ball?

Man, I hope y’all are right, but I don’t know. I think Sonny Styles and C.J. Hicks are still a little bit buried on the safety depth chart. Styles is likely still behind Lathan Ransom, Cam Martinez, Josh Proctor, and Syracuse transfer Ja’Had Carter.

Similarly, in the presumably two-linebacker set-up from defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Hicks is obviously behind returning starters Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg with Cody Simon next up.

Now, I think there is still plenty of opportunities for them to break out this spring or fall and be major contributors when the team officially takes the field, but — despite their insane talent — I think they still have a bit of an uphill battle.

I would have voted for either Igbinosun or Caden Curry, just because they seem to have a much clearer path to playing time.

Question 3: Who will be Ohio State’s starting quarterback at the end of the spring?

First off, nice. Secondly, if Ryan Day is able to get to the point where has stated that he would like to, then I think that this is the proper answer. The head coach has been open about wanting to be able to name a starting quarterback following the spring in order to let that player be the leader for the rest of the offseason and not worry too much about looking over his shoulder throughout summer and fall.

If that does end up happening, then the guy will almost certainly be Kyle McCord. He is the more veteran of the two guys in the mix, and has actually started a game for Ohio State, albeit during the 2021 season.

However, if McCord is unable to distance himself from Devin Brown, this will likely drag out into fall camp. I think it is rather unlikely that Brown will win the job next month, one because he has a long way to go, and two, that would likely mean that McCord would transfer, and that would certainly not be what Day would like to see.

I think McCord winning the job this spring is the most likely situation, especially following early reports about how good he has looked this spring.