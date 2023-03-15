Bucketheads Podcast: It’s tournament time! Breaking down the men’s bracket

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

This. Is. March. We have two brackets for the men’s and the women’s NCAA tournaments and this week we took a deep dive into each of them — with a special guest!

To start the episode, Justin and Connor talk about the Buckeyes' improbable conference tournament run (although Justin did predict it) and what it means for the Buckeyes heading into next season. Were the performances of Bruce Thornton, Roddy Gayle, and Felix Okpara a sign of things to come?

Then, the guys go through the entire NCAA men’s tournament bracket and make their final four and championship predictions. At the end, Connor and Justin are joined by LGHL’s Ohio State women’s basketball beat writer Thomas Costello and they talk all things women’s tournament and Ohio State’s path to the Final Four — which will potentially match them up with a former Buckeye in the Sweet Sixteen.

