Baseball: Ohio State defeats Marshall, wins fifth game in a row

Wednesday, March 15: 5-1 Ohio State

After Tuesday’s game was cancelled as a result of inclement weather, it was just a one-game series between Ohio State and Marshall on Wednesday afternoon.

It was a pitchers duel early on between the two sides, as the only run for either team over the first four innings was a solo home run by Matthew Graveline in the top of the 2nd to give the Buckeyes a 1-0 lead. Ohio State doubled its lead in the 5th inning, bringing home a run on a Trey Lipsey groundout after Josh McAlister hit a one-out triple to make it 2-0.

OSU build on its lead yet again in the 6th, this time scoring two runs on a sac fly by Mitchell Okuley and an RBI single by Nick Erwin, the Buckeyes now leading 4-0. Marshall got one run back on a passed ball in the bottom half of the frame, but Ohio State regained its four-run lead with Henry Kaczmar’s RBI single in the top of the 8th. That score would hold on, as Bill Mosiello’s group secured its fifth-straight victory overall with a 5-1 win over the Herd.

Ohio State got an excellent effort on the mound from starting pitcher George Eisenhardt, who tossed five scoreless innings allowing only two hits while striking out three. Nolan Clegg pitched the final 2.1 innings for the Buckeyes, with just one hit allowed to go with three punch outs as he secured his first save of the year.

Offensively it was a strong afternoon for Graveline, who went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk and three runs scored. Erwin was the only other Ohio State player with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. As a team, the Buckeyes drew six walks and also stole four bases, including two by Graveline.

Ohio State (9-6) now returns to Columbus for their home opener, where they will host Dayton in the first of three games this weekend at Nick Swisher Field beginning on Friday, March 17 at 6:00 p.m. ET.