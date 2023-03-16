Play Like a Girl Podcast: Breaking down the men’s and women’s NCAA brackets

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Jami talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back to the Play Like a Girl podcast, where March Madness is finally upon us! This week, Megan and Jami break down the men’s and women’s basketball Big Ten Tournaments, including the men’s miraculous run and the women’s upset victory over No. 1-seed Indiana.

Then it’s time to break down those brackets! From Selection Sunday surprises to exciting matchups and the possibility for mayhem, our hosts are here with their spiciest basketball takes and predictions for the Tournament on both the men’s and women’s side.

Check out the full pod for more.

Contact Megan Husslein:

Twitter: @meganhusslein

Contact Jami Jurich:

Twitter: @JamiJurich