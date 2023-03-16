Since 1899: Hoopla’s Wyatt Crosher returns to talk Big Ten, NCAA Tournament

Since 1899 is an Ohio State Women’s Basketball podcast, covering the team that dates back all the way to the turn of the 19th century. Check back throughout the season for more interviews and coverage of the historic Big Ten women’s basketball program.

Next on “Since 1899: An OSU WBB podcast,” return guest Wyatt Crosher. Creator and writer on the “Hoopla” Substack, Crosher joins the show for the second time, this time to discuss the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Before all the March Madness fun, Crosher revisits his Big Ten Tournament picks and talks about that Buckeyes comeback against the Indiana Hoosiers and rough finale against the Iowa Hawkeyes. From there, the talk shifts to the Scarlet & Gray and their tournament chances.

Crosher talks about the interior strength of the James Madison Dukes. Also, how the Purdue Boilermakers can’t be counted out against the UNC Tar Heels in the other Columbus, Ohio tournament matchup.

After weighing the Buckeyes’ chances in a potential Sweet Sixteen game against the UConn Huskies, the Big Ten goes under the microscope. How well will the conference play in the tournament, which teams have a real chance to make a splash and what are the chances that the Maryland Terrapins could unseat the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Elite Eight?

Then it’s onto the upsets. Middle Tennessee State, Florida Gulf Coast, and the Drake Bulldogs all have a chance to surprise in the women’s bracket but how far could they go?

All that, tournament champion picks for Crosher on the women's and men’s sides, and more.

