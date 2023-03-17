Buck Off Podcast: Ohio State coaches getting paid, biggest storylines from spring practice, and free agents

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to to talk about the pay increases for the Ohio State coaching staff, along with some other spring practice storylines.

We start the episode with a discussion about the pay raises for the Ohio State football staff. There are some interesting raises, including Tim Walton, who is now the defensive passing game coordinator, and Parker Fleming is in the exact same role with higher pay. We get into what each raise means, and how crazy the amount assistant coaches are making is.

After that, our discussion turns to the chatter coming out of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. I can’t hold back my excitement about a certain group of receivers, and we discuss why the linebacker room is in the best place it has been in years. This talk leads to a lot of bullish energy on the two rooms over the next few years.

We start the second half of the show with a talking about the two transfer defensive backs, and why the excitement should be contained with the Ole Miss Transfer Davison Igbinosun. The corner room under Walton might be in its best place since 2019.

After that we get into out last major discussion talking about the Buckeyes in the NFL during their free agency. This conversation gets into the current situations, who got paid, and who might not get paid.

To close out the show, we discuss other news around the country including a conversation about conference pro days.

