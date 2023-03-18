Land-Grant Uncut: Coach McGuff, McMahon and Sheldon on NCAA Tournament First Round win

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

The Ohio State women’s basketball team is back in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. After a Sweet Sixteen run in 2022, the Buckeyes opened up their 2023 campaign with a visit from the Sun Belt Conference’s James Madison Dukes. After an 80-66 victory, coach Kevin McGuff, forward Cotie McMahon and guard Jacy Sheldon spoke with the media.

McMahon discussed the 16-point comeback and what the team was thinking as they were down and how there wasn’t panic setting in. Also, the freshman’s first NCAA Tournament game in her career and the frustration causing her late technical foul.

Sheldon talks about returning to the starting lineup, at home, for the first time since Nov. 20, the motivation For Ohio State entering this tournament and addressing the reports that Sheldon was returning for another season.

Up last is coach McGuff. The Buckeyes’ leader discussed what went wrong with their early shooting woes, the Dukes program causing the team issues and if the NCAA women’s game is at the place where it can do neutral site games in the first two rounds of March Madness.

All that and more on Uncut, live from the NCAA Tournament.

