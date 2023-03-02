Top targets both in-state and nationally are still locking in spring visits to see the Buckeyes

Rising in-state prospect set to visit Ohio State

March is going to be a big month for Ohio State football. With the start of spring practices, the coaching staff doesn’t have to wait much longer to get back to the field with their 2023 roster as they prepare for the upcoming season, but in recruiting there’s a lot of opportunities as well.

Every spring Ohio State does their due diligence when it comes to hosting top targets from all over the country, but fortunately for the Buckeyes, many of their priorities are in-state with an easy commute. More and more names are sure to come up over the next few weeks in regards to who plans on coming to campus, but yesterday, 2024 in-state offensive lineman Marc Nave shared his latest visit plans.

Set to be in Columbus on the 25th, Nave will make the short trek from Toledo as one of the more interesting players in the 2024 class. A 6-foot-5, 315 pound interior lineman, Nave is a recent offer by the Buckeyes, but his stock has really increased over the last few months.

A three-star, Nave is currently the No. 495 player nationally and the 23rd best player for his position for the 247Sports Composite grades. At 20 offers to his name currently, the Central Catholic product will have no shortage of options, but the easy thought here leans toward Ohio State having the best chance at landing his commitment.

In addition, the lone 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction favors the Buckeyes, and coming from Bill Kurelic, that’s a pretty confident bet.

This visit will likely be one of multiple for Nave as his recruitment plays out, but Justin Frye once again has a solid class right in Ohio when it comes to recruiting top talent to reload the offensive trenches.

I will be in Columbus March 25th!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/nXV0YUi9NR — Marc Nave jr. (@marcnavejr) March 1, 2023

Quick Hits

Sticking with the offensive line trend, the Buckeyes are being as active as possible not only in the current 2024 cycle, but also looking ahead in 2025. Offering several players already, Frye is doing his best to not only lock down the Ohio guys, but also continue his pitch nationally with the elusive top offensive tackle still in the forefront of him mind.

2025 target David Sanders (Charlotte, North Carolina/Providence Day School) certainly fits the bill of an elite tackle prospect, and he has early plans of making sure he checks out all the Buckeyes have to offer.

In a piece with Rivals, Sanders sheds some light on his future visit plans and included the Buckeyes on his list. The No. 1 player nationally for the 247Sports Composite grades, Sanders is a major coveted five-star and won’t be an easy one to land. He also plans to visit the SEC powers such as Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee this spring.

Ohio State having an early crack at this is a big win if they want any chance of landing the top player in the country, and they’ll get at least one shot soon.