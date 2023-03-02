Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 2, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

OSU’s Harrison on pro future: ‘I feel you’re going to get a playmaker’

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Before NFL combine, where are Ohio State players in 2023 mock drafts?

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Key Takeaways as Zach Harrison reflects on career, next wave of Buckeyes (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

NFL Combine Primer: Eight Buckeyes auditioning for pro scouts in Indianapolis

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

You’re Nuts: What random event would you like to see added to the NFL Combine?

Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. snags most obvious endorsement deal imaginable

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State’s 2023 defense strong up the middle with LBs Tommy Eichenberg, Steele Chambers (paywall)

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Zach Harrison believes Buckeyes returning defensive ends ‘are going to be real dominant’ (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

On the Hardwood

Ohio State sends seniors off with a decisive win over No. 21 Maryland, 73-62

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Balanced attack leads Buckeyes past Maryland on senior night

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Watch Ohio State honor seniors for final game

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Rebounding, breaking ankles and embracing the grind: Meet the Ohio State women’s basketball managers

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Amid a dark season, the future looks bright for Bruce Thornton (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State’s Justice Sueing, dad share ups and downs of career (paywall)

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Ice Hockey: Ohio State, Minnesota Duluth Set For Final Faceoff Semifinals

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Golf: McGinty Named Big Ten Co-Golfer of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I love Joey Votto: