LGHL Uncut Podcast: Talking with Ohio State’s seniors after Senior Night win

Following Ohio State’s 73-62 win over No. 21 Maryland Wednesday night, we spoke with Justice Sueing, Isaac Likekele, Sean McNeil, Chris Holtmann, and Maryland coach Kevin Willard (kind of) about the game.

Willard walked into the press conference, realized only one Maryland reporter traveled to Columbus for the game, and promptly walked out. He blew off the first question, half answered two more questions over the next 90 seconds, and then got up and left.

We then spoke to the seniors — Sueing, McNeil, and Likekele. All three players talked about their families and being grateful their families were able to make it to Wednesday night’s game — Likekele’s family traveled from Texas and Sueing’s from Hawaii. They also talked about the growth of Ohio State’s freshmen but did not want to talk about the Big Ten Tournament with another game coming up at Michigan State.

Holtmann closed the conference and said the team really wanted to send Sueing off with a win in his final time in front of Ohio State fans. He also talked about Likekele’s ability to post up being a game-changer against the Terrapins.

