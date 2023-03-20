Some of the biggest names currently Crystal Ball’d to Ohio State in 2024

The 247Sports Crystal Ball isn’t the end-all, be-all of a player’s recruitment, but it is usually a pretty good indication of where a player is leaning. This past weekend, Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts put together a list of some big names in 2024 that currently have Crystal Ball predictions in favor of Ohio State.

Let’s take a look at some guys to keep an eye on in the current cycle. All rankings are based on the 247Sports Composite.

Bryce West

Cornerback - Cleveland, OH

No. 5 CB, No. 30 Overall

With cornerback a big position of need in 2024, Bryce West has always been a big prospect for Ohio State. The only top-six corner in the class to not reside in the South, West hails from right out of the Buckeyes’ own backyard — and at a school OSU is very familiar with in Glenville. The 5-foot-11 DB currently has two Crystal Balls in favor of Ohio State, both with a confidence level of six. With over 30 offers to his name, this is a battle Ryan Day and position coach Tim Walton can’t afford to lose.

Aaron Scott

Cornerback - Springfield, OH

No. 13 CB, No. 125 Overall

Sticking with the in-state corner theme, Aaron Scott may not be quite as highly touted as West, but he is still a top-15 cornerback within state lines, and so he too is a must-win recruitment. It is worth noting too that Scott is actually ranked much higher by On3, who has him as the No. 2 CB in the country behind only Georgia commit Ellis Robinson IV. Like West, Scott has two Crystal Ball predictions in favor of Ohio State, both with a confidence level of six.

Sam Williams-Dixon

Running Back - Columbus, OH

No. 50 RB, No. 618 Overall

Switching over to the running back position, which is another big need area for Ohio State in 2024, Sam Williams-Dixon feels increasingly likely to become one of what should hopefully be two tailbacks in the cycle for Tony Alford. His ranking may not jump off the page, but before transferring to Pickerington North, Williams-Dixon set touchdown records at Millersburg West. He included the Buckeyes in his top-five alongside Penn State, Kentucky, Tennessee and Rutgers, and his lone Crystal Ball prediction is in favor of Ohio State.

Mylan Graham

Wide Receiver - New Haven, IN

No. 4 WR, No. 31 Overall

Ho-hum, another top-five wide receiver prospect seemingly favoring Brian Hartline’s room at Ohio State. Mylan Graham is coming off a recent visit to Columbus, and by all accounts things went very well. The 6-foot-1 wideout is from Big Ten country, so he surely has seen a thing or two about what Hartline has been doing putting Buckeyes in the league the last several years. The top player in Indiana has two Crystal Ball predictions, both in favor of Ohio State and both with a confidence level of six.

Miles Lockhart

Defensive Back - Chandler, AZ

No. 36 ATH, No. 294 Overall

We said earlier Ohio State needs to add some defensive backs in this cycle, and there is a good chance Miles Lockhart is one of them. The Buckeyes have appeared to be the favorite for the 5-foot-10 DB for a while now, and his two Crystal Balls in favor of Ohio State seem to reflect that as well. Lockhart went as far as to directly call OSU the ‘leader’ in his recruitment in an interview with Eleven Warriors not too long ago. Sounds convincing enough to me!

Jordan Seaton

Offensive Lineman - Washington, DC

No. 1 IOL, No. 41 Overall

Probably the least likely of all the guys we’ve discussed so far — not to say that it is unlikely by any means, just less likely than a few of the others — is Jordan Seaton. Ohio State has done a poor job recruiting top national offensive tackles, but they’ve been pretty good at getting top national guards, and Seaton fits that bill. The 6-foot-5 IOL cut his list of 32 offers in half a few weeks ago, with the Buckeyes making the cut, and he does have a Crystal Ball in favor of OSU, but there is a long road ahead here.

Quick Hits

Ohio State made the cut over the weekend for 2025 safety Faheem Delane. The 6-foot-2 Maryland native cut his over two dozen offers down to a top 11 schools, with Ohio State making the cut alongside Alabama, Florida State, Penn State, Oregon, USC and several others. Delane does not yet have a rating on 247Sports, but is ranked as the No. 4 safety in the country on Rivals.