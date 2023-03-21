LGHL Asks: Help us predict the future of Ohio State football, men’s basketball rosters

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ohio State Buckeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s a weird time of year, the men’s basketball season just ended, the women’s hockey team fell just short of back-to-back national titles, and the football team comes back from break today for the remaining 13 spring practices. All of this is going on while the women’s basketball team is prepping for a trip to Seattle for the Sweet Sixteen and the rest of the spring sports are in full swing.

So, today, we want to see where Buckeye fans’ heads are when it comes to both the football and MBB teams. Take a look at the questions we are asking today and answer in the survey at the bottom of the page.

Question 1: Which football upperclassman will have a breakout spring?

Perhaps because recruiting is such a major part of college football these days, or because everybody loves the shiny new thing filled with potential and not burdened by a few years reality, we often spend far more time talking about the “young,” “up-and-coming” players who have the potential to breakout for the Buckeyes.

Of course, in an era where the best talent is often onto the NFL after three seasons, and players often hit the transfer portal if they aren’t in the mix early on, there are fewer opportunities for “old guys” to make an impact, but that doesn’t mean that juniors and seniors who haven’t had made a sizable impact on the team can’t do it. We have seen countless veteran Buckeyes seemingly come out of nowhere to have incredible seasons, despite being counted out by many.

That will undoubtedly happen this season, so let’s take a look at a handful of options that could get some buzz coming out of spring.

Question 2: Following the Big Ten Tournament run, how do you feel about the men’s basketball team moving forward?

I know that the vibe around the men’s basketball team was rightfully pretty horrific for much on January and February, but man, the little bit of March that they got to experience sure was exciting. The #FireHoltmann refrain on Twitter — while still pretty prevalent in certain corners of the Buckeyeverse — seems to have accepted the fact that the coach will be back for the 2023-24 campaign.

So, with OSU’s run of five wins in its final seven games, has the play of the younger players changed how you look at the future of the program? Or, was the damage done by the nearly two months of consecutive losing irreparable?

We will see what happens when it comes to transfers and the NBA, but — for me at least — seeing the team stick together and freshmen step up was pretty encouraging, what about you?

Question 3: Who will be the men’s basketball team’s leading scorer in 2023-24?

This one is fun, especially because we still aren’t sure who will actually be on the team next year. Will Brice Sensabaugh be back after his Big Ten Tournament injury? Will Bruce Thornton ride his hot postseason into the NBA? Heck, I could have included Bronnie James on this list if I really wanted to get spicy.

The great thing is that it appears that the team has a lot of really compelling options to score the ball next season. If they can put that together with some of the defence we saw late in the year, they could be an exciting team come fall.

