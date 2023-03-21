Ohio State offers trio of elite 2025 prospects

Ohio State is fresh off of spring break, which means the coaching staff and the players are back to spring practices. But current Ohio State players and coaches are not the only ones excited for spring ball to be back, as the Buckeyes will be playing host to dozens of recruits over the next month and a half.

With these visits, expect the Buckeyes to also be offering scholarships to those players they feel best fit the mold of a Buckeye.

Ohio State offers trio of 2025 prospects

Ohio State played host to a number of highly-talented recruits this past weekend, including a large group of players from the West Coast. The group of blue-chip visitors included recruits both already offered to play college football for Ohio State and recruits hoping to receive a scholarship offer.

On Monday, Ohio State dished out official scholarships to a trio of 2025 prospects, including two five-stars and one four-star. Below we will break down those offers:

Class: 2025

Size: 6-foot-2 / 175-pounds

Hometown: Pittsburg, CA / Pittsburg

Recruiting Update: Hudson is one of the top recruits in all of the 2025 class. He is viewed as the No. 3 safety in the 2025 class and the No. 15 overall prospect. Hudson is also the No. 2 prospect from the talent-rich state of California. Hudson also holds dozens of scholarship offers from the likes of Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, USC, Oklahoma, Miami, Oregon, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Penn State and now Ohio State.

Class: 2025

Size: 6-foot-2 / 195-pounds

Hometown: Mission Hills, CA / Bishop Alemany

Recruiting Update: Bell was the only offensive player to receive a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes on Monday, but he plays at a position Ohio State is known for producing talent at — wide receiver. With Brian Hartline on the staff, Ohio State will seemingly be involved in any recruitment for a WR they desire.

Bell is considered the No. 5 WR in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, and is the No. 20 overall prospect. He is also the No. 3 recruit from California. Like Hudson, he holds dozens of scholarship offers from programs like Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Texas, Oklahoma, Miami, Notre Dame, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and now Ohio State.

Class: 2025

Size: 6-foot-1.5 / 160-pounds

Hometown: Los Alamitos, CA / Los Alamitos

Recruiting Update: White is a talented cornerback, and Ohio State has made the position one of importance in the 2025 class, already offering seven CB’s and the program’s lone verbal commit in the class plays at the position in Jontae Gilbert.

White was at one time committed to play for USC, but decommitted from the Trojans in January. Since re-opening his recruitment, he has added to his already impressive offer sheet holding offers from the likes of Alabama. Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Notre Dame, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State and now Ohio State.

White is viewed as the No. 5 CB in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 64 overall prospect. He is also the No. 11 recruit out of California.

Recruits planning upcoming visits to Ohio State

As mentioned above, the coming month and a half will be busy for the Ohio State coaching staff as they focus on spring practices and hosting elite prospects weekly. On Monday we learned of more blue-chip prospects that plan to visit with the Buckeyes this spring. Below is a list of some of those recruits:

- at THEE Ohio State University — SHAUN SCOTT (@shaunnscottt) March 19, 2023

Super excited to be attending spring practice at THE Ohio State University on April 7th @etwill21 @CoreyDennis_ @BWEagleFB pic.twitter.com/DRdGvq45zr — Jake Nier (@jake_nier) March 20, 2023