Land-Grant Uncut: Coach McGuff, game-winner Sheldon and more

The Ohio State women’s basketball team entered Monday as a slight favorite over the North Carolina Tar Heels. In a game where the Buckeyes head the lead until 2:09 remaining in the fourth quarter, Ohio State became the team that stopped the comeback instead of needing one themselves in a 71-69 win.

Following the game, four Buckeyes and head coach Kevin McGuff spoke to the media. Forward Cotie McMahon starts things off, talking about what it means to have Jacy Sheldon back in the lineup, that final play and the physicality of the Tar Heels.

Then guard Taylor Mikesell discusses her last game in Columbus, a big night by forward Eboni Walker and looking ahead to the Sweet Sixteen.

Finally, it’s a joint press conference with McGuff, Sheldon and Walker. McGuff discusses what he drew up on the last play and how it went wrong but was recovered well. Also, a game for Walker that showed the potential the team saw in the transfer all season and the potential of playing UConn in the next round.

Sheldon talked about what was going through her head on that final play and Walker discusses a moment that sticks with her when it comes to practice and preparing for games over the past two weeks.

