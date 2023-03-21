Land-Grant Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day says it takes being ‘extraordinary’ to be Ohio State quarterback

Throughout the year, the Land-Grant Podcast Network will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode, we’ve got uncut audio from Ryan Day’s press conference on Tuesday, March 21 in which he provided updates about the Ohio State football team’s return to spring practices after spring break. In the presser, he discussed plans for upcoming scrimmages, the first day in pads, how the quarterback battle is shaping up, Brian Hartline calling plays, staff responsibility changes, and more.

You can watch the full press conference on the official Ohio State athletics website.

