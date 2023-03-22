Gear up for spring and summer with the best Ohio State gear

Winter is behind us and so are the heavy jackets, mittens, and scarves. If you’re looking for some new gear for the warmer months, then look no further! We got you covered with the best Ohio State gear to get for this Spring and Summer.

On those hot summer days, you can rest assured knowing you’ll look as cool as a cucumber when you’ve got this Ohio State Buckeyes Floral Straw Hat. This is the sizzlin’ summer style you’ve been looking for.

The game. The pool. The tailgate. The vacation spot. These are just a few places where you’ll want to stylishly rep your team on the go in this Ohio State Buckeyes Thematic Stadium Print Button Up Shirt!

Never before has fandom looked so good and felt so relaxing. Lounge like a legend while you cheer your team on to victory by rocking this Ohio State Buckeyes Reversible Colorblock Hoodeez.

Whether you’re walking around the house, in the park, or to your favorite seat in the stadium ready to cheer your team on to victory, do it in style by rocking these Ohio State Buckeyes Colorblock Big Logo Clogs!

The only thing better than taking a dip in the pool on a hot day is doing so while showing off your one-of-a-kind team spirit. That’s why we made these Ohio State Buckeyes Floral Swimming Trunks.

Stars, stripes, and a whole lot of team spirit. Plant your flag as the best fan around by pledging your allegiance to the Ohio State Buckeyes Americana Vertical Flag.

Fandom never looked so good. Whether you’re at the game, hitting the beach, or getting your epic workout on at the gym, this Ohio State Buckeyes Women’s Colorblock Tie-Breaker Sleeveless Top is sure to make you the most passionate and best-dressed fan around.

You’re a GOAT of grocery shopping. A dynamo of deal-finding. An expert of the express checkout. Prove you’re a phenom of fandom as well by enhancing your shopping experience with these Ohio State Buckeyes 4 Pack Reusable Shopping Bags.

Your favorite jersey doesn’t adhere to your company’s dress code? Bummer. Try this Ohio State Buckeyes Striped Polyester Polo instead. When someone tells you to dress to impress, THIS is what they’re referring to.

Warm weather’s got NOTHING on you. That’s because this Ohio State Buckeyes Floral Boonie Hat is here to keep you cool and comfortable when the temperature goes up!