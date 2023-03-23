Baseball: Ohio State earns midweek split ahead of Big Ten play

Tuesday, March 21: 3-0 Wright State

Ohio State entered Tuesday’s in-state matchup riding high off of seven-straight victories, including a 2-0 start at home as they welcomed Wright State to Columbus. Unfortunately, the offense would not be up to the task to push the streak to eight games.

The Buckeyes were locked in a pitchers duel for much of the game, with OSU starter Gavin Bruni tossing 3.1 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed and four strikeouts before being replaced by Jonah Jenkins. Jenkins himself was strong as well, pitching 3.1 innings while striking out three, but a home run in the 5th by the Raiders gave the visitors a 1-0 lead. Wright State added an unearned run in the 8th and one last run in the 9th as Ohio State failed to score in the 3-0 loss.

Ohio State managed just three hits in the game and four walks as the bats went totally silent. The Buckeyes got a runner to second base on three separate occasions, but failed to drive him in each time.

Wednesday, March 22: 6-4 Ohio State

With the way the offense performed on Tuesday, it would be hard not to play any better the following afternoon when Toledo came to town.

It was dicey early on for Ohio State, as the Rockets opened up the scoring in the 1st inning with a bases loaded walk and made it 2-0 in the 2nd with a sac fly. The Buckeyes responded in a big way, however, as a pair of solo home runs by Hank Thomas and Josh McAlister evened things back up. The game remained knotted up at 2-2 until the 6th inning, when Toledo once again took a two-run lead, this time with a two-run homer.

Ohio State managed to get a run back in the bottom of the 6th when Matthew Graveline scored on an error, and then it was back to the long-ball for the Buckeyes with another pair of solo home runs in the 7th inning — this time by Kade Kern and Tyler Pettorini — to take their first lead of the game, 5-4. The scarlet and gray added an insurance run in the 8th on an RBI single by Caden Kaiser as they held on to earn a 6-4 bounce back win.

Bill Mosiello used six different pitchers in this one, with Blayne Robinson ultimately earning the win with his one scoreless inning in relief. Landon Beidelschies earned his third save of the year after getting the final four outs of the game, but it wasn’t easy. Beidelschies entered with two outs on two on in the 8th, but walked a batter to load the bases before getting out of the jam with a groundout. He remained on in the 9th, getting all three of his outs via the strikeout to secure the Ohio State victory.

The Buckeyes (12-7) will now start Big Ten play on the road, heading to Bloomington, Indiana to take on the Hoosiers (14-7) this weekend in a three-game series beginning on Friday, March 24 at 6:00 p.m. ET. Jeff Mercer’s group is currently riding a four-game winning streak, with their most recent outing a 15-5 win over Indiana State on Tuesday.