Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State men will have some players leave... eventually; women prepare for Uconn in Sweet Sixteen

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

During Episode 71 of Bucketheads, Connor and Justin lead it off by discussing all the chaos currently happening with college basketball — the transfer portal is booming, coaches are jumping ship, NBA decisions loom — and that doesn’t even include the Sweet Sixteen that’s going on right now!

Players are still making decisions about their future, but there are already several hundred in the transfer portal seeking new basketball homes. What type of transfers should Ohio State look at this season? And how does Brice Sensabaugh’s knee injury change the outlook of his impending draft decision?

Thomas Costello closes the show by jumping on for the second week in a row to preview the Ohio State women’s Sweet Sixteen showdown against the UConn Huskies. This is not a game the Buckeyes are supposed to win, but has that stopped them before?

