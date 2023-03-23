Addressing concerns ahead of a major recruiting visit weekend

Most of the headlines right now regarding Ohio State recruiting haven’t been real positive. With two in-state Ohio kids committing to Michigan in consecutive days, the vibes haven’t felt great, but there’s a couple of things to realize when putting everything into perspective.

First and foremost, losing Jordan Marshall to the Wolverines hurts. Fortunately, the Buckeyes are in the mix for some even higher-ranked running backs in the 2024 class, with James Peoples leading the way. He’s just one of the many backs who will soon be on campus. The interest between Peoples and Ohio State is as high as you can get, and the commitment of Marshall away from the Buckeyes might even help Ohio State’s chances of landing People sooner than later.

In regard to Ben Roebuck committing to the Wolverines, Roebuck didn’t even have an Ohio State offer. That’s not to diminish Ben and his success, either. This is simply to remind recruiting followers that in order to truly “lose” a player, said prospect has to turn down the Buckeyes, and that’s just not the case here.

Overall, the point being that good times are coming for Ohio State, and that shouldn’t take too long to prove. It’s been relatively slow moving for the Buckeyes lately when it comes to recruiting efforts, but that looks to be over. Spring break gave the staff some time to relax a bit before the grind continued, but the wait for more activity looks to be concluding, as this weekend is quickly becoming one of the more eventful recruiting weekends of spring football practice as tons of big time names are making their way to Columbus.

Momentum is sure to pick up thanks to the environment inside the Woody this weekend, and if yesterday’s Pro Day was any indication to how the next couple of days could go, the Buckeyes look to be in a great spot. Here’s a quick rundown on several names that will be here taking in the sights.

Pair of big time 2024 DB’s set to see the Bucks

On Wednesday, several recruits were all over social media sharing their visit plans to Ohio State, and the first notable name is 2024 defensive back, Ify Obidegwu.

A 6-foot-1, 185 pound cornerback, Obidegwu is listed currently as the No. 93 player nationally, the 11th best corner, and the second best player out of Maryland per the 247Sports Composite. With over 30 offers from the likes of Alabama, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oklahoma, USC, and several others, it’s easy to see why this four-star will be given the red carpet treatment on his upcoming trip.

Set to arrive this weekend, Obidegwu has already taken trips to both Oregon and Tennessee this year, and Ohio State is next in line. As it stands, Tennessee is the only school listed as “warm” on his 247Sports profile, but knowing Ohio State’s need for elite cornerbacks each cycle and their success in the DMV area, this visit is worth watching.

Heading up from Waco, Texas, five-star cornerback Kobe Black is another premier talent making an unofficial to see the Buckeyes in the coming days. A 6-foot, 190 pound athlete, Black has all the accolades you could ask for and checks in as the No. 16 player nationally, the third best cornerback in the class, and the third best player from Texas in the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite.

Another talent with 30 offers to his name and from the top programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, and many more to follow, getting Kobe to Columbus on his own dime is a major win for the coaching staff in having a real shot at landing his commitment when it comes to decision time. With how well this staff recruits in person, it won’t be a surprise if Black comes away from his time in Columbus overly impressed.

Add that to the track record of successful cornerbacks to leave Texas and come to Ohio State they can pitch to Black, and this weekend should go over pretty well. It’s never easy to pull an elite player out of the south, but if there’s a state where the Buckeyes make it seem easy, Texas is right atop of the list. Guarantee this weekend the many Texas natives on this Ohio State roster will be in his ear.

Ohio State this weekend! @OhioStateFB — Kobe Black (@lilkb2xx) March 22, 2023

In-state receiver headed back to OSU

A name that doesn’t need a whole lot of introduction, Cincinnati’s Chris Henry Jr. is going to be talked about a lot until he makes his college decision. Only a high school freshman, Henry Jr. is already an Ohio State target at the receiver position — and rightfully so. Knowing his late father to be a former NFL receiver, it’s only right that his son carries on the tradition, and the Buckeyes are hoping he does that in Columbus, as they already offered Chris last summer.

Making his way back to campus today in fact, it’s not a long trek for Henry Jr. coming from Cincinnati, but this being one of numerous visits already, it does show his mutual interest in what Ohio State has to offer, one of those aspects of course being Brian Hartline. Getting the chance to chop it up again with Coach Hart this weekend, Henry will continue to see why he’s the best in the college landscape when it comes to developing his receivers, and surely will get to talk about why he would fit in well when his time comes.

Already at 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, Henry Jr. has the stellar frame for the perfect outside receiver, and with three full prep seasons to still be played, the potential here is scary to see what he can become. Fortunately, the Buckeyes already have a prediction in their favor via the 247Sports Crystal Ball feature and though it’s early, the submission coming from Bill Kurelic is one that carries some serious weight to it.

At any rate, this latest visit in the works should continue building a very strong relationship between the two parties.

Quick Hits:

If there’s a school in Missouri that has given Ohio State the most players, it’s St. Louis’s Christian Brothers College. Already producing the likes of Kamryn Babb and Cam Brown, CBC is a big fan of Ohio State, and their next in line target looks to be heading to Columbus this weekend.

2024 receiver Jeremiah McClellan will be on hand over the weekend, and the No. 177 player nationally per the 247Sports Composite grades will get another look at why his CBC connections also rave about Ohio State. The Buckeyes already boast the commitment of the nation’s top receiver in the 2024 class, Jeremiah Smith, but likely taking three at the position again this cycle, Hartline will be all over this visit.