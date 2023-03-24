How to Watch: Ohio State women vs. UConn in Sweet Sixteen

The Ohio State women’s basketball team is back in the Sweet Sixteen of March Madness for the second straight season. This time, it’s no small task going up against the champions of the Big East, and perennial top team in the UConn Huskies.

How to Watch

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Television: ABC

Streaming: ESPN3 on the ESPN app

Radio: 97.1 The Fan, Columbus

Head coach Kevin McGuff’s side takes on coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies on ABC, giving the Buckeyes their first game on network television this season. The closest Ohio State came to a network game this season was Monday, in the 71-68 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels, airing on ESPN.

In last season’s Sweet Sixteen berth for the Buckeyes, they played the Texas Longhorns on ESPN2. With UConn facing the Scarlet & Gray this season, the added notoriety is the likely cause of the bump up to the big network ABC.

The added availability of the channel, and higher stakes, makes Saturday afternoon’s game a good candidate for the most watched Buckeyes game of the season.

