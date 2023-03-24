Buck Off Podcast: Ohio State spring practice news, recruiting the state of Ohio, and Buckeyes on ABC

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Matt Tamanini to talk about the biggest news coming out of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center from Ohio State’s spring practice.

Before the big conversation topics, our first discussion is about Ohio State’s annual pro day and how the players performed. We get into the scene of the event and dive into why C.J. Stroud locked up the No. 1 pick on Wednesday. Then our attention turns to some other surprises, and a discussion about how a young receiver being out there signifies a big role to come.

After that, we turn our attention to the Ohio State media availabilities from this week to get into what we can learn from the coaches and players speaking. We begin this section of the show with a talk about what we expect from the scrimmage, and the importance the coaching staff will put on this glorified practice.

We continue on with the defensive line media availability. Our biggest takeaway gets into the importance of the health of a certain player in the interior. Then we get into what we can project about the depth on the defensive line and what we can takeaway from what the older players are saying about their younger teammates. We close out this section with why the Jack linebacker is gone because Ohio State does not need one — unless they have the type of player recruited for it.

With the talk about the defensive line, we have to discuss the offensive line, and that discussion gets into how the players who spoke might end up being the starters on the OL. Then we turn our attention to the Josh Fryar’s move to left tackle and the players stepping up on the leadership side of things in the room.

To close out the show, we save the best for last with Ohio State’s women’s basketball team taking on UConn in the Sweet 16. We get into the importance of the games being on ABC and why the Buckeyes are one of the most fun basketball teams to watch in the country.

Connect with the Show:

Twitter: @BuckOffPod

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt