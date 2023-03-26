Land-Grant Uncut: McMahon says UConn wasn’t the only great team in Ohio State women’s win

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Saturday afternoon, the Ohio State women’s basketball team did something few expected them to do in Seattle, Washington: The Buckeyes defeated the UConn Huskies, ending their quest for a 15th straight trip to the Final Four.

Following the emphatic victory, forward Cotie McMahon, guard Jacy Sheldon and head coach Kevin McGuff addressed the media.

McMahon talked about beating a team that many thought would roll over the Buckeyes, the love of her mom and what she’s done for her basketball career and her big performance in the victory. Sheldon talks about how teammate Taylor Mikesell is tough as nails following a game where Mikesell appeared to play through injury, McMahon’s confidence and more.

Coach McGuff goes into what the win means for the team, preparing against not only the Huskies but the aura the Huskies bring to games, and how parity in NCAA women’s basketball has changed over the past few years.

That and a lot more in the latest Uncut.

