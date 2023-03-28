LGHL Asks: Does Michigan landing Ohio prospects bother you? Did you follow WBB, hockey tournament runs?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ohio State Buckeyes fans and fans across the country.

It’s been an exciting and controversial past few weeks in Buckeye Nation, not only did the women’s hockey team come up one goal short of a second-straight national title, but the men’s hockey team fell in the national quarterfinals, and the women’s basketball team lost last night in the Elite Eight (and let’s not forget the OSU synchronized swimming team winning its 34th national title).

But, over on the football side, while the team is back in the groove with spring practice, a couple of Ohio natives pledged to play for the Buckeyes’ rivals, causing some to voice their concern about Ryan Day’s in-state recruiting.

So, we wanted to check in with y’all to see what you think about what’s been going on across Ohio State athletics recently. Share your thoughts in the survey below.

Question 1: How do you feel about Michigan landing commits from Ohio?

In back-to-back days last week, four-star running back Jordan Marshall from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati committed to play football at the University of Michigan, then the very next day, three-star offensive lineman Ben Roebuck from St. Edward’s in Lakewood committed to the Wolverines as well.

Marshall was a high priority for OSU — arguably the highest priority at the running back possession — while Roebuck had not yet earned an offer from his home state’s flagship institution.

This has led some Ohio State fans to question whether head coach Ryan Day and his staff were really committed to getting commits from inside their own state and whether or not Jim Harbaugh is starting to make in-roads into Ohio.

In the article linked above, I broke down the stats for in-state recruiting in the Day era and honestly, it was better than I expected. But, TTUN has always recruited Ohio well, getting players like Charles Woodson, Desmond Howard, and even Harbaugh himself.

So, how are you feeling about the Wolverines’ ability to pluck prospects out of Ohio?

Question 2: How have you followed the Ohio State women’s basketball, women’s hockey, men’s hockey runs in the NCAA Tournament?

Would I have loved for the Ohio State men’s basketball team to make a run in the Big Dance? Of course. But short of that, we’ve pretty much gotten the best possible alternative over the last couple of weeks as the men’s and women’s hockey teams have delivered exciting runs and the women’s basketball team fell just short of its first Final Four in 30 years.

While all of those postseason trips were on the ESPN family of networks, they all came with varying levels of promotion. So, did you catch some, all, or none of the action? Let us

Share your thoughts here: