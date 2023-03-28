Twin Ohio offensive linemen commit to Ohio state

Ohio State’s football team is in the middle of spring ball. This consists of both spring practices with the current roster of Buckeyes, and playing host to some of the nation’s top recruits in both the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes.

The Buckeyes are fresh off a massive spring recruiting weekend and the team is already seeing it payoff.

Twin Ohio O-linemen commit to Ohio State

As was mentioned above, Ohio State played host to a handful of prospects for a spring camp last weekend. The weekend visits are already showing as successful as the Buckeyes saw two offensive linemen in the 2024 class commit to the team on Monday.

Twin brothers Deontae and Devontae Armstrong both announced their commitments to Ohio State on Monday, following their most recent visit last weekend. Deontae was the first of the two to announce his commitment but Devontae’s announcement came shortly after.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Deontae Armstrong tells me he has Committed to Ohio State!



The 6’7 285 OT from Lakewood, OH chose the Buckeyes over Michigan, Georgia, and Penn State.



“The saying still stands…the best in Ohio, stay in Ohio. I’m coming home.” https://t.co/wSmGTNQ2Ec pic.twitter.com/wLEpjUraCd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 27, 2023

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Devontae Armstrong has Committed to Ohio State!



The 6’6 292 OT from Lakewood, OH chose the Buckeyes over Michigan, UGA, & Penn State.



He joins his twin brother, Deontae, in Ohio State’s Top 5 Class in the 2024 Team Rankings https://t.co/FT2wIDo9vS pic.twitter.com/iLFUyMO23r — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 27, 2023

The two brothers are Ohio natives, playing football for St. Edward of Lakewood Ohio. Both of the Armstrong twins are offensive lineman and both are four-star prospects in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Devontae is the No. 23 IOL in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and he is the No. 353 overall prospect. Brother Deontae is the No. 25 OT and the No. 313 overall prospect. Both are also among the top ten recruits in Ohio with Deontae at No. 9 and Devontae at No. 13.

The combination of the two gives Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class a total of four offensive line commitments. The Armstrong twins will join four-star IOL Ian Moore and three-star IOL Marc Nave.

Already having four commitments in the trenches is a huge win for Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye, as he will now be able to narrow his focus on bringing in a final piece to the puzzle. The benefit of being able to narrow down his focus should increase the team’s efforts in securing a commitment from a elite-level national prospect.

The Buckeyes are looking to add 1-2 more offensive linemen in this class and are still heavily involved in recruitments for multiple blue-chip prospects on the line such as four-star OTs Guerby Lambert and Brandon Baker as well as four-star IOL Jordan Seaton.

Quick Hits

Ohio State didn’t take Monday off from recruiting, even though the coaching staff had a busy weekend. 2024 four-star wide receiver Xavier Jordan is in the middle of a two-day visit with Ohio State and it looks like the visit is already going well and Jordan has already received an official scholarship from the Buckeyes.

Jordan is the No. 19 WR in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 110 overall prospect. He is also the No. 16 recruit from the state of California.