Ohio State picks up predictions for 2024 five-star edge rusher, receiver; four-star linebacker

Already this week, the Ohio State football Buckeyes logged a pair of commitments from four-star twin brother offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong. However, as many recruits have been teasing on Twitter, it appears that the Buckeyes are not done yet. However, the confidence of high school prospects is hardly anything to put much confidence in, but On3’s social media recruiting expert Hayes Fawcett — the man who makes many of the biggest player commitment graphics — seems to think that the Buckeyes are about to have some pretty big BOOOMs.

Last week I mentioned Michigan’s recruiting about to go on a run, which still stands.



But Ohio State is about to catch some fire on the recruiting trail as well… so many edits in the vault



Stay Tuned pic.twitter.com/fqB4Scx14W — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 27, 2023

While we can’t be 100% sure who Fawcett was referring to (other than the Armstrong brothers), some of the potential candidates are beginning to come into focus, thanks to the recruiting experts at various sites around the interwebs.

Ohio State Earns Prediction to Land Five-Star Defensive End Dylan Stewart

Washington D.C.’s Dylan Stewart is the No. 10 player in the country according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He is a five-star prospect and the No. 2 edge rusher in the 2024 recruiting cycle. With a 0.9949 ranking, he is one of the most exciting prospects in the country.

On Tuesday, On3’s Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons lodged a prediction for the Buckeyes to land Stewart’s services. While Simmons’ prediction is only in at 55% confidence, clearly Stewart was impressed with his visit to Columbus over the weekend. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine still favors Alabama — Stewart visited the Tide earlier this month — but clearly Ohio State is making some headway.

Obviously, Stewart’s primary recruiter is position coach Larry Johnson who has been one of the best recruiters of DMV talent for decades, dating back to his days on the Penn State staff. However, considering that Jim Knowles is his secondary recruiter, should tell you a lot about how important Stewart is to the Buckeyes’ plans.

With J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer eligible to head to the NFL after this coming season, bringing in a talent like Stewart to enter the rotation as one or both of them depart is a major deal for the OSU defensive line.

Buckeyes Get Crystal Ball for Four-Star Linebacker Payton Pierce

This past weekend was really important for Ohio State; not only was it the team’s first scrimmage of the spring practice season, but it was also an incredibly valuable few days of recruiting. In addition to Stewart, the Buckeyes also picked up a prediction for another highly sought-after player. This week, 247’s Bill Kurelic and Tom Loy logged Crystal Balls for four-star 2024 linebacker Payton Pierce.

He is currently the No. 151 player in the country, hailing from Lucas, Tex. He is the No. 15 linebacker in the country and the No. 27 player from the Lonestar State. Obviously anytime Kurelic puts a CB in, it is something to take note of, but what is especially interesting is Loy’s prediction. Loy is the recruiting expert for 247’s Notre Dame Site, Irish Illustrated, and he had previously posited a prediction that Pierce would play for the Golden Domers. So, him flipping his crystal ball is pretty telling.

Five-Star Wide Receiver Crystal Balled to Ohio State as Brian Hartline’s Reign Continues

He wasn’t in Columbus over the weekend like Stewart and Pierce, but that didn’t stop five-star 2024 wide receiver Mylan Graham from picking up a very valuable crystal ball in favor of the Buckeyes this week. The No. 27 player in the country and No. 5 wide receiver according to 247Sports, Graham is from New Haven, Ind.

And while Ohio State insiders Kurelic and Steve Wiltfong (who is also 247’s Director of Football Recruiting) had long had CBs in OSU’s direction, another pretty plugged-in voice joined the chorus this week as 247’s National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu put in a crystal ball for the Buckeyes as well.

If the predictions movement for these three players — and Fawcett’s teasing tweet — indicate that we are about to see a rash of commitments, look out college football world, because this has the makings of being an all-time recruiting haul.

Quick Hits: