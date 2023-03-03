Buck Off Podcast: NFL Combine storylines, incredible take on Ohio State basketball, old ball coaches

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to get into everything surrounding the Ohio State Buckeyes this week.

We start the episode with some discussion about the rigors of higher education and why the fact it’s golf season has me excited. Then we discuss some of the job/challenges of recruiting writing and smaller stories surrounding Ohio State and college football which is just about everything this time of year.

Then we turn to the Buckeyes at the NFL combine, the keys to their success, and why this weekend is always important for the program. We start with one of the players with the most to prove at the combine, and then we get into why we’re mad about Zach Harrison not participating.

After the break, we get into additional NFL Combine stories including C.J. Stroud’s hand size measurements. Then we project how fast Jaxon Smith-Njigba and why to somebody with eyes, his forty time should not matter in his evaluation. We continue the discussion with some talk about the offensive linemen.

To close out the show, I bring up a conversation that was started by Urban Meyer’s interview in The Athletic. We discuss where a coach with a checkered past morally can still discuss running a program, and why most programs should not throw stones at other programs about morals.

To close out the show, we discuss who is definitely not “Pass Rush U.”

