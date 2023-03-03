LGHL Uncut Podcast: Coach McGuff, Thierry and McMahon on B1G Tournament win over Michigan

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

For the second year in a row, the Ohio State women’s basketball team had to face a Michigan side to open their Big Ten Tournament. This time, it was bitter rivals in the Michigan Wolverines. After Ohio State beat the Wolverines 81-79, head coach Kevin McGuff and forwards Taylor Thierry and Cotie McMahon spoke with the media. Land-Grant Holy Land was live from Minneapolis, Minnesota to capture their comments.

Up first are the players. Thierry and McMahon discussed their mindsets offensively, leading Ohio State with 48 combined points. Also, the impact of Jacy Sheldon returning to the team, providing a spark from the bench and what was going through their minds in the final seconds as the Buckeyes had a two-point lead with the Wolverines surging.

Then comes coach McGuff. The coach discusses more about Sheldon’s return and how it won’t be easy to keep her off the court Saturday against the Indiana Hoosiers. Also, what McMahon’s done that he hasn’t seen for a long time, plus comments about the pace of play and how the Wolverines were successful at slowing things down in the second half.

That and more in the latest Uncut.

