Bucketheads Podcast: Transfer portal season has begun; Brice Sensabaugh has entered the draft

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

On Episode 72 of the “Bucketheads” podcast, Connor and Justin give a farewell to the 2022-23 Ohio State women’s basketball team and what was an amazing season to watch. The Buckeyes season finished with an Elite Eight loss in a battle against one of the best teams in the country, the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The guys also talk about Brice Sensabaugh’s unsurprising decision to enter the NBA draft and maintain his collegiate eligibility. What does this mean for his future and what is the most important part of his game can he improve upon if he returns? Plus, transfer portal talk. No one has entered yet for the Buckeyes, but who have they contacted and who do we want them to add personally?

