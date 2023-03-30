Momentum for OSU to land a top 2024 RB, five-star WR has the Buckeyes still in the mix

Momentum continuing to heat up for 2024 running back

The Buckeyes and their quest for at least one running back in the 2024 class may be getting closer to a done deal. With Texas product James Peoples being the topic of discussion, Ohio State has been in pursuit for a while now.

After losing in-state native Jordan Marshall to the team up north, a pledge from Peoples would surely ease away the sting. The four-star will be on campus this weekend, and though a commitment isn’t expected this soon, the momentum around his name leads to the belief that if he were to make the call even before his planned summer official visit, it wouldn’t really be a surprise.

The 247Sports Crystal Ball has been very active with Peoples being pegged to Ohio State, and Wednesday arguably the most important prediction was also submitted in favor of the Buckeyes. Crystal Balls aren’t a lock by any means, but it does shed light on where the attention is, and more times than not, a submissions being made is for good reason with knowledge behind the pick. Seeing Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts chime in with his Ohio State pick for Peoples just further confirms the likelihood of this coming true.

The No. 69 player nationally, Peoples is the fifth best running back in the 2024 class and the 15th best player out of Texas all per the 247Sports Composite. His nearly 30 offers from the likes of Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, and several others in addition to his ranking show the caliber of player he is. Ohio State would love nothing more than to continue their 2024 hot streak with his addition. With his family roots coming from Northeast Ohio and it being a perfect marriage between the two parties.

It’s not a done deal yet, but the key word here is yet. This one could just be a matter of when and not if.

OSU makes the cut for 2024 receiver

Already boasting the commitment of the No. 1 player at the position in the country thanks to Jeremiah Smith, the Buckeyes are in a great spot to be in. Fortunately, the good news continues thanks to Brian Hartline’s efforts.

With the 2023 haul, the Buckeyes aren’t in dire need to take several receivers in this current class, but three commitments at the spot seems to be the likely number of takes at least for now. Top suitors such as five-star target Mylan Graham look to be next in line with all of the pro-Ohio State vibes surrounding his name, but there’s several other top players the Buckeyes are appealing to.

Earlier this week that proved to be the case when another big time player placed Ohio State in his list of 12 schools he’s still considering before making the final call. The No. six player nationally and the second ranked receiver in the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite, Georgia native Mike Matthews has the Buckeyes still in the mix with Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Michigan, Texas A&M, Colorado, USC, Tennessee, Clemson, LSU, and Arkansas rounding out the rest of the programs with a chance.

With over 30 offers to his name, cutting it down to 12 schools shows Matthews is very much going through the process trying to really narrow it all down. It’s always tough to pull a top athlete out of SEC country, but Hartline makes it look relatively easy and even if it doesn’t include Matthews in this cycle, the Buckeyes are in great position for multiple guys atop of the rankings at that spot and will see plenty of success regardless of what Mike chooses in the end.

Still though, Ohio State is in it here.